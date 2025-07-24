Kansas Football Fall Camp: Day 1 News and Notes
Hear from Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold after the Jayhawks took the field for the first day of fall camp ahead of the 2025 season.
The Kansas football team kicked off fall camp on Thursday as the 2025 college football season now sits just 30 days away.
With more than 30 seniors gone from last year’s roster, there is expected to be a lot of battles and competition among several position groups during camp this year as head coach Lance Leipold and his staff determine what the depth chart and starting lineup will look like in Week 1 against Fresno State.
Here are some highlights of what Leipold had to say to reporters following Thursday’s practice.
- The team had a “great attitude” and Leipold loved their hustle on day one.
- Leipold commended the transfers they’ve brought in and how hard they’ve worked over the spring and summer to get to where they are today.
- Quarterback Jalon Daniels was “full speed, taking every rep,” and Leipold said that continuity is something they missed this time last year.
- Center Bryce Foster isn’t practicing but should be “shortly.”
- He called the new stadium a “game-changer” for the program and it’s something both players and coaches are excited about.
- The team plans to hold their first practice inside the new football stadium on Aug. 1. It will be a night-time practice, and they’re hoping to have multiple practices in the stadium before the start of the season.
Watch today’s press conference for full quotes and comments from KU’s head coach.
