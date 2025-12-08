Kansas Football Was Wrong to Decline Birmingham Bowl Invitation
In this story:
In a surprising report from On3's Brett McMurphy on Sunday, the Kansas football program reportedly turned down an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl amid the NCAA's quest to find an opponent for Georgia Southern.
Despite finishing the season 5-7, the Jayhawks were given a chance to play in a postseason game and refused the opportunity.
While there are a lot of factors that must be taken into account, KU absolutely should have accepted this chance. It was an unfortunate mistake by Lance Leipold and Co.
Why Kansas Should Have Accepted the Bowl Invitation
By no means are the Jayhawks above playing in a bowl game at this point in time, regardless of who the opponent is. Georgia Southern may not be the most formidable school, but that is exactly why KU should have accepted the invitation.
With the current state of NIL and college athletics, many players are transferring from their schools before the season ends, and players are mentally checking out early.
But Kansas has over 70 scholarship players on the roster with eligibility, and even if key players refused the opportunity to play in the bowl game, younger players with potential could look to prove themselves for a role next season with a strong performance against Georgia Southern.
KU was reportedly one of seven schools to decline a Birmingham Bowl invitation, so it is understandable why it was done. It has been two weeks since the regular season ended, and many players are likely back home or may not play a game for KU again.
Multiple Jayhawks have already entered the transfer portal, though as we mentioned, there are still other guys who would be willing to step up and compete.
The current state of the program does not look great after Leipold's fifth year at the helm. He has missed bowl eligibility with a 5-7 record in consecutive campaigns, despite entering the year as one of the top projected teams in the Big 12.
Getting the game experience for underclassmen and unproven talent could have been an exciting thing to watch in anticipation of next season. Instead, KU fans will have to watch their team fail to make a postseason game again as Leipold's job seat continues to get hotter.
MORE FROM KANSAS ON SI
Kansas Football Legend Expresses Interest in Future Coaching Position
Kansas RB Enters Transfer Portal as Jayhawks’ Backfield Gets Thinner
Kansas Football Transfer Portal: Which Jayhawks Might Leave?
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04