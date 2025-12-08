Kansas Football Was Wrong to Decline Birmingham Bowl Invitation

In a surprising report from On3's Brett McMurphy on Sunday, the Kansas football program reportedly turned down an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl amid the NCAA's quest to find an opponent for Georgia Southern.

Despite finishing the season 5-7, the Jayhawks were given a chance to play in a postseason game and refused the opportunity.



While there are a lot of factors that must be taken into account, KU absolutely should have accepted this chance. It was an unfortunate mistake by Lance Leipold and Co.

Why Kansas Should Have Accepted the Bowl Invitation

By no means are the Jayhawks above playing in a bowl game at this point in time, regardless of who the opponent is. Georgia Southern may not be the most formidable school, but that is exactly why KU should have accepted the invitation.

With the current state of NIL and college athletics, many players are transferring from their schools before the season ends, and players are mentally checking out early.



But Kansas has over 70 scholarship players on the roster with eligibility, and even if key players refused the opportunity to play in the bowl game, younger players with potential could look to prove themselves for a role next season with a strong performance against Georgia Southern.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball during the first half against the Utah Utes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

KU was reportedly one of seven schools to decline a Birmingham Bowl invitation, so it is understandable why it was done. It has been two weeks since the regular season ended, and many players are likely back home or may not play a game for KU again.



Multiple Jayhawks have already entered the transfer portal, though as we mentioned, there are still other guys who would be willing to step up and compete.

The current state of the program does not look great after Leipold's fifth year at the helm. He has missed bowl eligibility with a 5-7 record in consecutive campaigns, despite entering the year as one of the top projected teams in the Big 12.



Getting the game experience for underclassmen and unproven talent could have been an exciting thing to watch in anticipation of next season. Instead, KU fans will have to watch their team fail to make a postseason game again as Leipold's job seat continues to get hotter.

MORE FROM KANSAS ON SI

Kansas Football Legend Expresses Interest in Future Coaching Position



Kansas RB Enters Transfer Portal as Jayhawks’ Backfield Gets Thinner





Kansas Football Transfer Portal: Which Jayhawks Might Leave?