Kansas Freshman Dakyus Brinkley Adapts Fast, Becomes Key Defensive End Prospect
True freshman Dakyus Brinkley is making a notable impact at Kansas as he transitions from outside linebacker to defensive end. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Brinkley’s physical presence and athleticism are already turning heads.
Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, Brinkley entered college with impressive credentials. He was ranked No. 249 on the ESPN300, with a scout grade of 81, and was listed as the No. 54 prospect in Texas and the No. 24 outside linebacker in the country. His high school career at Katy High School, under coach Gary Joseph, included an invitation to the 2023 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and recognition on the final ballot for the 2023 Whataburger Super Team.
Brinkley, who enrolled early, has adapted quickly to his new role on the defensive line. His transition from outside linebacker has been smooth, with the coaching staff noting his ability to grasp the new position and make significant contributions. His blend of size and speed has already impressed his coaches and teammates.
“I feel pretty well," Brinkley said on Monday. "You know, with the trainers that we have, Trent [Carter] and Cody [Deardorff], those guys give me that, and I just appreciate the whole staff. I feel like I'm back to my normal self again, so I just want to appreciate them."
Adjusting to the faster pace of college football has been a significant change for Brinkley. The additional time spent on play development and the quicker tempo compared to high school football have been notable adjustments.
“The time spent in football for sure. It’s more time; we spend more time, you know, dealing with the plays and everything,” Brinkley said. “It’s a faster pace, but not too much faster. You know, coming from a 6A B1 program, we played good football out there in Texas.”
Brinkley also draws on the experience of his father, former NFL player Jasper Brinkley, a seven-year veteran, for guidance.
“I just try to nitpick my dad’s brain. You know, he teaches me most of everything about football. He’s a reason I fell in love with it,” Brinkley said. “It’s not one thing that I can say that he just taught me one thing. He teaches me a lot.”
On the competition front, Brinkley and his fellow freshmen are pushing each other to excel. The camaraderie and drive among the new recruits have fostered a strong competitive spirit.
“We try to get each other better each day,” Brinkley said. “It’s not personal, but we try to push each other to be the best we can.”
Veteran teammates have also played a crucial role in his development. Their support and willingness to answer questions have been invaluable to Brinkley as he adjusts to collegiate football's pace.
“All the veterans, they help out. When I ask a question, they’ll try to answer it the best to help me understand,” Brinkley said. “Honestly, it’s the whole group. Everyone there plays their role and helps us out.”
Looking ahead, Brinkley appears dedicated to making a significant impact on the field during his first year in Lawrence, and his enthusiasm and commitment to his new role indicate he could play a crucial part in Lance Leipold's defense in 2024.
“I just want to help my team out the best way I can," Brinkley said.
