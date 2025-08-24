Kansas Injury Report: Lance Leipold Updates Status of Dean Miller
Things could not have gone much better for Kansas football in its Week 0 opener against Fresno State. The Jayhawks wrapped up the first game in their renovated stadium in dominant fashion, controlling both sides of the ball all night long.
Despite the impressive showing, one of KU’s top defensive players was absent from the contest — even if you might not have noticed it.
Dean Miller, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors last season, did not dress against the Bulldogs.
Head coach Lance Leipold had mentioned during fall camp that Miller was dealing with an injury, but his absence was not confirmed until just before kickoff in Lawrence. Leipold addressed the situation following the win and provided a potential timeline for Miller’s return.
"[Dean] is making progress. We think he's got a good chance to be out there Friday. But kind of wait and see," Leipold said. "We got a few others. I don't know, I saw a lot of guys walking out of the tunnel with just a jersey on tonight, and more than my liking, at this time of the year."
"So hopefully we can get a few back, and hopefully we came out of this. We got a few guys dinged up tonight and hopefully, well, especially on a short week. It's tough, but we'll find a way," he concluded.
Miller was KU’s sack leader a year ago and was the team's best pass-rusher.
He was expected to anchor the defensive line in 2025 alongside Texas transfer Justice Finkley, but several unexpected contributors stepped up in Miller's place.
Chattanooga transfer Leroy Harris III notched his first career FBS sack in his Jayhawk debut. Redshirt freshman Dak Brinkley also impressed, finishing with five total tackles to tie for the second-most on the team.
The defense as a whole dominated the line of scrimmage, holding Fresno State to just 37 rushing yards on 29 attempts. It was the kind of all-around performance that showed just how deep KU’s defensive line can be this season.
With FCS opponent Wagner up next on the schedule, Miller’s return is not necessarily critical for the Jayhawks to handle business at home. However, the following week’s matchup on the road against Missouri in Columbia is much more important for both KU's resume and school pride in the Border Showdown.
If Miller is unable to suit up against Wagner, his availability for the rivalry game will be worth monitoring.