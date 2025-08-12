Kansas vs. Fresno State Football: Bulldogs Name EJ Warner Week 0 Starter
The highly anticipated season opener between the Kansas Jayhawks and Fresno State Bulldogs is less than two weeks away from the kickoff.
Fans will finally see the refurbished David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in action in KU's first true home game in nearly two years.
While Jalon Daniels will unquestionably begin the year under center for the Jayhawks, Fresno's quarterback situation was more of a question mark. However, the team confirmed that E.J. Warner will start for the Bulldogs in the Week 0 showdown.
After competing with Sacramento State transfer Carson Conklin and returning sophomore Jayden Mandal for months, Warner finally separated himself from the pack to win starting duties.
Fresno will run with the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner to start the 2025 campaign. Kurt, a two-time MVP and four-time Pro Bowl selection, voiced support for his son in a post on X.
It took head coach Matt Entz quite a while to make a final decision, but there were never any indications that Conklin or Mandal had a real opportunity to pull away with the job.
Following two seasons at Temple and one at Rice, Warner is finishing his collegiate career at Fresno.
Warner, who has -31 career rushing yards, is not a threat with his legs but is not afraid to launch the pigskin. He is one of the most prolific passers in the nation, amassing 8,814 passing yards across three seasons.
Turnovers are Warner's biggest issue, as he led the AAC in interceptions from 2022-2024 with 13 or more. It is paramount for the Jayhawks to capitalize on his turnover-prone nature in order to open the year with a victory.
KU's defense is led by new coordinator DK McDonald. He returns several key contributors on the unit, including standout defensive end Dean Miller and defensive tackles DJ Withers and Tommy Dunn Jr.
Head coach Lance Leipold offset the departures from graduation by bringing in an impressive group of additions through the transfer portal. Former South Carolina linebacker Bangally Kamara and Utah State transfer DJ Graham II rank among the Jayhawks' top offseason moves.
Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, it is pivotal for Leipold and Co. to start the season with a win in front of the home crowd.
Kansas and Fresno State, two schools that have never faced off in program history, are set to play on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. local time. The game can be watched on FOX.