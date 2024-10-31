Kansas Jayhawks Receiver Makes Strong Case for Best Hands in College Football
Kansas Jayhawks fans have known for years that fifth-year senior WR Luke Grimm had some of the surest hands in all of college football. Now, there's actual data to back it up.
The Grimm Reaper, a particularly apt moniker this time of year, leads the FBS in most targets without a drop, according to data analytics company Pro Football Focus.
Grimm is 6-0 and 190 pounds so he was never going to be the biggest receiver on the roster or have the largest catch-radius.
But from shortly after he arrived from Raymore-Peculiar High School in Missouri, he was the guy out of the slot Kansas quarterbacks could count on to make plays with consistency.
And when a ball was a little off target, No. 11 has always been capable of turning it into a reception.
In almost five seasons of work in Lawrence, Grimm has caught 164 passes for 2,211 yards and 22 TDs. This year, he also rushed for a score in the West Virginia game.
He's a quarterback's best friend as a slot receiver and the kind of steady, move-the-chains target who's going to get a chance to continue playing on Sundays in 2025.
Grimm and the Jayhawks have a bye this weekend before hosting No. 11 Iowa State on Nov. 9.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Will Elite 2025 Five-Star Darryn Peterson Choose Kansas Basketball?