Kansas LB Trey Lathan Announces Inspiring Cause for 2026 Season

One Kansas football player has decided to utilize his talents to give back to causes that are near and dear to his heart.

Prior to KU’s season opener versus Long Island on Friday night, linebacker and team captain Trey Lathan announced on social media that for every tackle he makes this season, he will be donating $50 to Miami Children’s Hospital in his home state of Florida and WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he previously played for the Mountaineers.

In the post, Lathan gave a shoutout to his grandmother Stella, who passed away when he was in high school. Lathan wears the No. 4 jersey in her memory.

“This season, I’m proud to give back to something bigger than football,” Lathan said. “For every tackle I make this year, I’ll be donating $50 each to Miami Children’s Hospital and WVU Children’s Hospital to support the incredible work they do for children and families.”

It’s a wonderful cause by Lathan who is expected to be one of KU’s leading playmakers on defense this season.

Lathan started all 12 games as a redshirt junior in 2025, leading the Jayhawks in tackles with 86. He also racked up 51 solo tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

His play earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition at the end of the Big 12 regular season last year. But if he plays up to his potential, there could be even bigger and more awards to come this season.

Lathan and the Jayhawks kick off the season against Long Island University on Friday night inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on ESPNU.

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