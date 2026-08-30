Predicting Kansas Football’s Three Most Impactful Defensive Players in 2026

The Kansas football defense was the biggest flaw on last year's roster. D.K. McDonald's unit failed to come up when it needed to multiple times, especially when the offense had put the team in a position to win.

As McDonald enters his second year in Lawrence, he has more to prove than anybody on the coaching staff as he looks to redeem last year's shortcomings. Given his experience in the NFL, there is hope that he'll be able to complete the turnaround.



In order for the Jayhawks to improve in 2026, several key returning players and transfers need to take a step forward. These three Jayhawks have the potential to be the most impactful defenders on the roster.

3. DE Leroy Harris III

Harris transferred from Chattanooga as an FCS All-American and immediately left his mark during his first year in Lawrence. He led the team with 4.5 sacks and displayed elite pass-rushing skills.



Often compared to former Jayhawk Austin Booker due to his size and athleticism, Harris is going to have a massive role in the Kansas defense once again this year. He'll play the majority of his snaps on the edge and will also be a key factor in the run game.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, KU's defense was attacked on the ground far too often. Although the defensive tackles have to do their job, Harris should help clog running lanes and limit explosive plays.

2. CB Jalen Todd

If there was one position group that struggled last year, it was the defensive backs. While the Jayhawks added transfers Corey Gordon and Jaden Harris to bolster the safety room, Todd is the only sure thing at cornerback.

The Southfield A&T product was quite effective as a true sophomore, finishing the campaign with a 70.7 Pro Football Focus grade, the best among KU's corners.



Todd will be tasked with guarding the best receivers the team faces this year. He is locked in as the CB1 on the boundary while Austin Alexander, Roman Pearson, and EJ Cannon battle for the second spot.

1. LB Trey Lathan

After briefly putting his name into the transfer portal this offseason, Lathan returned to Kansas to finish what he started. He was named one of the team's five captains ahead of the campaign and will undoubtedly be the leader of an underrated linebacker corps.

The former West Virginia standout led the Jayhawks with 86 combined tackles last year, adding seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He was one of the highest-rated linebackers in the Big 12 and the entire nation, making him a coveted target once he entered the portal.



Similar to how Joe Dineen commanded KU's defense at the MIKE spot in the previous decade, Lathan will serve as the defense's voice. His gritty play style and leadership skills make him the most important figure on the 2026 Kansas football defense.

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