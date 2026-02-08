Kansas Offers Pair of Out of State Underclassman Recruits: What It Means

Last week Kansas focused on the big boys after offering three linemen, but that wasn't the case this week. This week, Lance Leipold and his staff offered two junior skill players, including one three-star recruit.

Trey Stewart, Athlete (Little Rock Central High School)

After a great conversation with @CoachWallaceKU i am blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Kansas!! pic.twitter.com/LY7JssZ6ss — Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) February 5, 2026

Trey Stewart just finished his junior year at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas and has close to 20 scholarship offers, including one from Kansas, which offered him on Tuesday. Stewart plays both running back and linebacker in high school and could potentially play both positions in college.



Stewart is 6-feet tall, 205 pounds, and the number one overall recruit in the state of Arkansas for his graduating class, per 247 Sports.



Stewart is a little small for a linebacker, so if he does end up playing defense in college, don't be surprised if he moves to safety. However, if Stewart only plays offense in college, he'll be a running back.



Stewart has good speed for a running back, but his best attribute is his ability to break tackles. Rarely does Stewart get tackled in the open field or on initial contact, and he could be a solid short-yardage or goal-line running back in a Power 4 conference.



Stewart has at least one offer from each of the four Power 4 conferences, but most of his big-time offers have come out of the SEC. Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina have all offered Stewart, so KU has its work cut out if it plans to land him. Getting Stewart on campus is a must, and the sooner, the better.

Luke Gazzaniga, Tight End (Santa Margarita Catholic)

Luke Gazzaniga just finished his junior year at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California and received the majority of his Power 4 offers over the last couple of weeks.



Gazzaniga has right around 10 offers, and nearly half of them have come in the last three weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 232 pound tight end caught 20 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles en route to a State Championship.

Gazzaniga is a versatile tight end who played all over the field for Santa Margarita. The Eagles lined him up on the line, in the slot, outside numbers, etc., and he is at his best in the passing game as a pass catcher.



Gazzaniga is shifty for a tight end and is best suited in a spread offense where he can line up in multiple spots. Gazzaniga needs to show college programs he can run block at a high level, and assuming he can, don't be surprised if he has close to 20 offers before next season.



Gazzaniga would be a nice fit in Kansas, and expect Leipold and his staff to pursue the California native hard over the next six or seven months.