Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Receives Invite to Manning Passing Academy
Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels has received an invitation to this year’s Manning Passing Academy being held in Thibodaux, Louisiana, later this month.
The annual camp, established and ran by former NFL quarterbacks Archie Manning and his sons Peyton and Eli, brings together some of the best college quarterbacks to help counsel several of the best up-and-coming high school football prospects in the country – with many of the attendees going on to play in the NFL.
It’s garnered the notoriety of being one of the best football camps each summer and a great opportunity for both college and high school quarterbacks to gain exposure.
Should he attend, Daniels will be one of the quarterbacks working directly with high school athletes of all skill positions helping run drills, offering feedback, and providing tips on how to be a good team leader.
The college quarterbacks also get the opportunity to participate in their own throwing sessions, giving them a chance to display their arm strength, accuracy, and footwork in front of media members and NFL scouts.
Additionally, the college attendees will receive private tutoring from the Manning family on film study, skills improvement, and leadership building.
The camp is also a great opportunity for Daniels to connect with and learn from his peers as some of the best college signal callers in the country are expected to be in attendance, such as Arch Manning (Texas), Drew Allar (Penn State), Darian Mensah (Duke), and others.
This is a big honor and opportunity for Daniels as he heads into his final year of college football. The skills and lessons he will learn during the camp could not only help boost KU’s chances of success this year but also help him improve his own stock when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft.
The camp is scheduled to take place June 26-29 at Nicholls State University.