How Andy Kotelnicki Can Help Guide Kansas in the Transfer Portal

During Andy Kotelnicki's first three years with the crimson and blue, Kansas consistently brought in players who fit his motion-heavy offensive system, and it worked to perfection. By year three, KU had developed into one of the best offenses in the country, ranking No. 6 nationally in yards per play and No. 18 overall in offensive scoring.



Now that Kotelnicki is back at Kansas as associate head coach following a two-year stint at Penn State, his return couldn't have come at a better time since he joined the same day the transfer portal officially opened.

The Jayhawks are in the midst of replenishing their offense via the transfer portal after losing several key contributors to graduation. Not only will Kotelnicki help guide the offense in the right direction on the field, but he will also play a major role in recruiting players who fit seamlessly into KU's system.



Fans often associate names like Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, and Jason Bean with Lance Leipold, but those players truly found their footing under Kotelnicki. Alongside offensive analyst Matt Lubick, he helped design the innovative offense that brought the Jayhawks back to relevance in 2022.

Kotelnicki is a creative mind who elevates the players around him and consistently puts them in positions to succeed. He has extensive experience with Leipold, dating back to his time at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo before making his way to Lawrence.

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki during a practice session outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His familiarity with past KU rosters and the type of personnel the offense needs gives the program a clear advantage during this roster-building window.



Ultimately, the timing of Kotelnicki's return may end up being just as important as the hire itself. Kansas now has a proven offensive talent evaluator to shape the roster amid the most important time of the offseason.

QB Isaiah Marshall is the Biggest Beneficiary

Perhaps no player stands to benefit more from Kotelnicki's return than Isaiah Marshall, Kansas' projected starting quarterback in 2026. The dual-threat phenom was recruited by the coaching staff while Kotelnicki was still in Lawrence before he departed for Happy Valley.

Kotelnicki knew that the transition from Daniels to Marshall could be smooth a few years ago. Both quarterbacks thrive in RPO-heavy concepts and are capable of making plays with their legs.



While Kotelnicki never formally coached Marshall during his first stint at Kansas, he is extremely familiar with his skill set and knows better than anyone how to maximize it within the offense. When scouting players in the portal to recruit, Kotelnicki should have a good idea of which players can heighten Marshall's strengths.