Kansas Tight End DeShawn Hanika Shares Heartwarming Message After Injury
The Kansas football team received some unfortunate news earlier this week when Lance Leipold revealed that starting tight end DeShawn Hanika would miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to season-ending surgery.
The former Iowa State standout was in the midst of a solid year with the Jayhawks, catching 10 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns in four and a half games.
On Thursday, the Jayhawk took to his X account to express his gratitude toward the people of Lawrence, as well as his teammates and coaches.
"T-196 days until draft day, I owe it to myself to not give up on my dream and to attack this rehab process with everything I have! I love my teammates, coaches and support staff that have been there for me through these tough times! Extremely grateful for Coach Leipold and everything he has done for me from giving me the opportunity to come play at home to always sharing words of wisdom. I wouldn't change anything for the time I got to spend here and the people I got to meet and call teammates. I know my future son will have hundreds and people in that facility that he can call uncle! I Will do everything I can to help and support my brothers through the end of the season!"
It is very unfortunate to see a player who has worked his way back from so much adversity facing these kinds of circumstances.
Hanika was banned from NCAA sports for one season following his involvement in the Iowa State betting probe, in which he reportedly placed wagers on Cyclone basketball games. He entered the transfer portal after his suspension was completed and committed to Kansas in December 2023, only to have his season cut short before it even began due to a torn Achilles tendon.
He rehabbed back from that injury and was ready to go for the start of this season, but he didn't even make it halfway through the regular season before suffering another serious ailment.
The senior tight end is a hybrid tight end who excels as both a pass catcher and blocker. His best performance came against Missouri, when he reeled in six passes for 74 yards and two of his three touchdowns as a Jayhawk.
In his absence, Rice transfer Boden Groen will continue to see the bulk of tight end targets from Jalon Daniels.
Hanika's season may be done, but he will continue to support the team on the sidelines as he works his way back from another injury.
And judging by the wording of his tweet, it appears that he will not be applying for a medical redshirt, as he has already begun a countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft.