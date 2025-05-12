Rice Transfer Commits to Kansas Football After Visit With Jayhawks
Days after completing an official visit to Kansas, former Rice tight end Boden Groen committed to the Jayhawks, according to Michael Swain of 247 Sports.
Lance Leipold first became interested in the Owls transfer after Keyan Burnett flipped back to Arizona earlier this month, leaving KU with thin depth in the tight end room.
In 2023, Groen appeared in 13 games for Rice, leading its tight end group with 39 receptions, 383 yards, and three touchdowns. Those numbers ranked second in the AAC among all tight ends in the conference.
The JUCO product only appeared in four contests this past season due to an undisclosed injury. He could have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining since he previously played at a junior college and redshirted in 2024.
He entered the transfer portal following the campaign and received interest from several Power 4 schools, including Michigan State and Pittsburgh.
Groen previously took a visit to Wisconsin before meeting with the coaching staff in Lawrence on May 8 and 9. It only took two more days for him to decide that Kansas was the right place for him.
According to 247 Sports transfer rankings, Groen was the top uncommitted tight end in the portal before pledging to the Jayhawks, and he should fit in nicely as a blocker and pass-catcher for KU quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Groen will compete with DeShawn Hanika and Leyton Cure for snaps at tight end this season.