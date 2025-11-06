Kansas vs Arizona Football: Early Preview Ahead of Big 12 Clash
Kansas and Arizona are set to face off in a Big 12 matchup between two schools attempting to clinch bowl eligibility this week. The game will be played in Arizona Stadium, where the Wildcats have performed exceptionally well this season.
Arizona boasts strong conference wins over Kansas State and even took a previously undefeated BYU team to two overtimes at home before ultimately falling short.
This will be one of the toughest tests KU has faced all season, and it is a matchup that will not be easy by any means. Let's look at how these two teams shape up against each other.
Arizona’s Biggest Weapon
Keep an eye out for U of A quarterback Noah Fifita, who is in the midst of an excellent season. He has thrown for 2,042 yards and 21 touchdowns, with especially strong performances against Oklahoma State (376 yards, 5 TDs) and last week vs. Colorado (213 yards, 4 TDs).
He is a high-IQ star who makes his reads quickly and has an incredibly accurate arm. Fifita is working with weapons such as running back Ismail Mahdi (530 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and wide receivers Javin Whatley (33 catches, 404 yards, 4 TDs) and Kris Hutson (29 catches, 355 yards, 3 TDs) to bolster the offensive attack.
Kansas’ Key Position Groups
Running Backs: Kansas is arguably coming off its best game on the ground all season after putting up 232 rushing yards on Oklahoma State's defense. This was a much-needed effort from a backfield that has taken a significant step back in 2025 since Devin Neal's departure.
Arizona cedes just 3.7 yards per carry and 138.4 ground yards per contest, which both rank in the top half of the Big 12. The Jayhawks will need to run it down the Wildcats' throats, because Jalon Daniels hasn't been himself lately.
Secondary: It was a well-known fact that KU's defensive back room was inexperienced and a big question mark heading into the season. However, it is a unit that has gotten progressively worse over the course of 2025.
OSU quarterback Zane Flores threw for 235 yards and his first-ever collegiate touchdowns last week, making the Jayhawks' secondary look silly all game. A similar performance won't fly against Fifita and Arizona's strong wideout corps.
What’s at Stake?
Both of these schools have won five games and would officially clinch bowl eligibility with a victory. Arizona has difficult matchups looming against Cincinnati and Arizona State on the road, so this game will be crucial on its home field.
However, the slate doesn't get much easier for Kansas either. The Jayhawks' next two games come against Iowa State in Ames before they host a very good Utah team in the final game of the season on Senior Day.