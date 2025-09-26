Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting: The Spread Two Days Before Kickoff
The betting outlook for Kansas vs. Cincinnati football this weekend has been fluctuating throughout the past few days.
The Jayhawks opened as 5.5-point favorites, dropped to 3.5, and eventually rose to nearly a touchdown at 6.5. Now that the lines have settled, sportsbooks seem to have agreed on a number for Saturday's Big 12 clash.
Right now on FanDuel Sportsbook, Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite with a -210 moneyline. Cincinnati's money line sits at +172, and the over/under is 57.5 points.
Final Kansas vs. Cincinnati Line Likely Set at 4.5 Points
It is certainly odd that the line has bounced around all week, though not unusual.
The Bearcats are well-rested off a bye week and looking to open Big 12 play with a victory. However, they are on the road against a Kansas squad that dismantled West Virginia in its conference opener.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels has put up terrific numbers through the first four games of the 2025 campaign, tossing 817 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 66.7% completion percentage. The Jayhawks rank in the top 40 nationally in both offense and defense, scoring 37.2 points per game and allowing just 16.5.
Aside from a road loss at Missouri, which was a tough rivalry matchup, Lance Leipold's group has had no issue with its other three opponents. Fresno State, Wagner, and West Virginia lost by a combined 104 points.
Cincinnati enters at 2-1 after opening the season with a neutral-site loss to Nebraska. It followed up with wins over Bowling Green State and Northwestern State.
The Bearcats looked flawed in the opener but gave fans reason for optimism, especially on defense, which held Nebraska in check for most of the game.
One thing potentially influencing sportsbooks is the injury status of defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, a future NFL draft pick and one of the best run-stoppers in the country. He was listed as questionable on UC's initial availability report and could be in jeopardy of missing the contest.
So with just over 36 hours until kickoff, the lines appear to have finally settled.
In the spread, betting experts view these teams as relatively equal, with a slight edge to Kansas. It should make for a fun game to watch this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.