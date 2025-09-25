Kansas Football Injury Report: Daniel Hishaw Jr's Status in Doubt
The Kansas football team was banged up to begin the year, as it dealt with a number of training camp injuries that carried over into the season.
The Jayhawks were healthier than they had been all year last week against West Virginia, which may be part of the reason why they defeated the Mountaineers 41-10 in blowout fashion.
However, a few new injuries have popped up on the initial availability report for the upcoming matchup between KU and Cincinnati. Five players are listed as out, two as doubtful or questionable, and three as probable.
Perhaps the most notable player on the report is starting running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., who carried a probable designation into last week. He suited up for the contest and played on KU's first drive, but did not appear in the game after that.
Hishaw is the team's leading carrier on the year, having recorded 178 yards on 35 totes and a touchdown. He did not dress for the second half against West Virginia, and his status is now in doubt for this Saturday.
Also doubtful is safety Mason Ellis, who had been the Jayhawks' starter at the HAWK position. If he does miss the contest, Georgia Tech transfer Syeed Gibbs will likely continue to take snaps there.
The secondary is a bit banged up, as starting cornerbacks DJ Graham II and Austin Alexander are listed as probable. Safety Taylor Davis is also probable for the contest, and his services will be even more needed with Devin Dye out for the first half due to the targeting penalty he incurred in the West Virginia game.
More Snaps for Leshon Williams?
Iowa transfer Leshon Williams will take the bulk of the snaps at running back if Hishaw is out again.
He had a signature breakout game last week against West Virginia, carrying the ball 19 times for 129 yards and a touchdown. He even caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Daniels.
Williams had a strong debut against Fresno State but suffered a hand/wrist injury that forced him to miss the game against Wagner and limited him against Missouri. He now appears to be 100% and is attempting to take over the starting job as Hishaw's injury issues continue.
On Cincinnati's side, the injury to defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is definitely worth monitoring. The star lineman is a projected Day 1 draft pick in next year's NFL Draft and is one of the best run-stoppers in the country.
Being without him would give Kansas' offensive line a massive boost in the trenches.