Kansas vs. Fresno State: What It Feels Like To Be Back in The Booth
The time has arrived. Week 0 of the college football season is here. The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. CT. But, for Jayhawk fans like myself, it's bigger than that. This is the first home game in nearly two years as Phase l of The Booth is complete.
What Returning to The Booth Brings to Kansas vs Fresno State
I am a student here at the University of Kansas, and I have never been more excited for a Kansas football game. Last year, it was tough to catch home games for the Jayhawks as they were hosted at Children's Mercy Park or Arrowhead Stadium. The two-hour round trip was not a fun experience, paired with a rather disappointing football season.
My freshman year, however, I got to experience the atmosphere in The Booth, and it was awesome. I was there when the Jayhawks upset the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. I'll never forget storming the field and seeing the goalpost get thrown into Potter Lake.
It was unfortunate to have a year off with no home games happening in The Booth, but the wait makes it all worthwhile. When I got back to campus, the renovations looked even better in person. As I was driving by, I saw people standing right outside the stadium taking pictures.
With Kansas football being back in the Booth, the atmosphere on campus has skyrocketed. For days, there have been social media stories and posts doing countdowns and announcing where tailgates will be hosted.
To add on, Kansas fans like myself are very excited to see this team play.
Lance Leipold has done a fantastic job building up the program. The team looks ready to go, and the fans have been waiting for this moment to arrive.
How Jalon Daniels will respond after last season, and what does Alabama wideout transfer Emmaunel Henderson have in store for us?
However, the best part about being back in The Booth will be helping bring the energy.
Nothing beats hearing the bell ring as the Kansas Jayhawks football team runs out onto the field. Seeing the hum bring a packed-out stadium is something I'll never forget.
So yes, the Kansas Jayhawks play football today, but the best part about it is they are back in The Booth.
I have been waiting for this day for a long, long time, and I know others have, too. With the energy that will be brought today, I expect a big win. Rock Chalk.