Kansas vs. Missouri Football: ESPN’s Computer Model Predicts Winner
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 2 showdown with Missouri sporting an undefeated 2-0 record after wins over Fresno State and Wagner.
However, the challenge gets much tougher next time around against Missouri. Fresh off a 61-6 steamrolling of Central Arkansas, Mizzou is projected to be one of the stronger teams in the SEC this season.
This matchup rekindles one of college football’s most storied rivalries and will mark the first time these schools meet on the gridiron since 2011.
The Tigers will obviously have an advantage given the 60,000 loud and rowdy fans cheering them on, but KU still has the roster talent to come out of Columbia victorious. What does ESPN think about who the winners of this game will be?
Kansas at Missouri: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction
Fans of both sides have circled Sept. 6, 2025, on their calendar since the home-and-home series was revealed. It is finally upon us.
To no one's surprise, ESPN views Missouri as a slight favorite in its matchup predictor, giving them better than three-fifths odds to win.
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Missouri 64.0%, Kansas 36.0%.
We can’t say we’re taken aback by these predictions, as Missouri should be a very good team in 2025.
They brought in an incredible transfer portal haul, headlined by Georgia transfer Damon Wilson II and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy. Mizzou also added Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula to lead the Tigers under center.
Following the departure of Brady Cook, Pribula was incredible in his first game as a Tiger, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more scores on the ground.
He is a speedy dual-threat quarterback whose abilities will be heightened by Hardy’s elusive yet bruising running style in the backfield.
However, the Jayhawks are no slouch despite not being in the high-and-mighty SEC. They’ve held their opponents to just seven points each in their first two games and are led by star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has already thrown for 456 yards and seven touchdowns in just a game and a half of work.
Daniels is another quarterback who can use his legs to make things happen and has one of the best arms in college football. His top target is Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who broke out with a six-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown performance against Wagner.
This contest should feature one of the most electric environments in recent college football history, with two fan bases that have been yearning for this matchup for more than a decade. Only time will tell if the Jayhawks can handle the pressure in Faurot Field's formidable atmosphere.