Kansas vs. Missouri Football: ESPN’s Computer Model Predicts Winner

Find out the odds that ESPN's matchup predictor gives Kansas heading into a monumental road tilt at Missouri next week.

Joshua Schulman

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on field against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on field against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 2 showdown with Missouri sporting an undefeated 2-0 record after wins over Fresno State and Wagner.

However, the challenge gets much tougher next time around against Missouri. Fresh off a 61-6 steamrolling of Central Arkansas, Mizzou is projected to be one of the stronger teams in the SEC this season.

This matchup rekindles one of college football’s most storied rivalries and will mark the first time these schools meet on the gridiron since 2011.

The Tigers will obviously have an advantage given the 60,000 loud and rowdy fans cheering them on, but KU still has the roster talent to come out of Columbia victorious. What does ESPN think about who the winners of this game will be?

Kansas at Missouri: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Kansas Jayhawks, Missouri Tigers
November 26, 2011; Kansas City, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Donovan Bonner (15) forces Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver D.J. Beshears (20) to fumble in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Missouri won 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fans of both sides have circled Sept. 6, 2025, on their calendar since the home-and-home series was revealed. It is finally upon us.

To no one's surprise, ESPN views Missouri as a slight favorite in its matchup predictor, giving them better than three-fifths odds to win.

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Missouri 64.0%, Kansas 36.0%.

We can’t say we’re taken aback by these predictions, as Missouri should be a very good team in 2025.

They brought in an incredible transfer portal haul, headlined by Georgia transfer Damon Wilson II and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy. Mizzou also added Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula to lead the Tigers under center.

Following the departure of Brady Cook, Pribula was incredible in his first game as a Tiger, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more scores on the ground.

He is a speedy dual-threat quarterback whose abilities will be heightened by Hardy’s elusive yet bruising running style in the backfield.

However, the Jayhawks are no slouch despite not being in the high-and-mighty SEC. They’ve held their opponents to just seven points each in their first two games and are led by star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has already thrown for 456 yards and seven touchdowns in just a game and a half of work.

Daniels is another quarterback who can use his legs to make things happen and has one of the best arms in college football. His top target is Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who broke out with a six-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown performance against Wagner.

This contest should feature one of the most electric environments in recent college football history, with two fan bases that have been yearning for this matchup for more than a decade. Only time will tell if the Jayhawks can handle the pressure in Faurot Field's formidable atmosphere.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

