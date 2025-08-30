KANSAS

Kansas Throttles Wagner: 3 Quick Takeaways After the Win

Kansas won its second consecutive game to move to 2-0 on the 2025 season. Here are three things we saw from the victory.

Joshua Schulman

Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks student fans celebrate a touch down during the first half against the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks student fans celebrate a touch down during the first half against the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks advanced to 2-0 after defeating the Wagner Seahawks 46-7 in a Friday night showdown.

Even against a weaker opponent, Lance Leipold's squad was sharp for most of the game and took care of business in front of the home crowd in Lawrence.

With nonconference play nearing its end, the Jayhawks now look to their next matchup in Columbia at Missouri next week in the renewed Border Showdown. But first, let's break down a few things that happened tonight.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; General view of the fifty yard line prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

3. Jalon Daniels Is Human After All

After an impeccable opener where he threw only two incompletions and protected the ball, Jalon Daniels showed he was human this time around. 

He still managed four touchdown passes in a little over a half of play, but his accuracy dipped with seven incompletions and a poorly executed red-zone interception late in the first half. 

The miscue had no impact on the outcome given the blowout score, but the margin for error will shrink considerably when KU heads to Columbia to face a stingy Tiger defense. 

We’ll chalk it up to a lapse in focus. Still, this is something Daniels cannot afford to repeat, especially after tossing 12 interceptions a season ago.

2. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Is as Good as Advertised

Despite a relatively quiet Week 0, Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. delivered the kind of breakout performance fans have been waiting for. 

The explosive wideout reeled in six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, capped by a 62-yard 1-on-1 deep ball that also marked Daniels’ last throw of the night. 

Widely regarded as the fastest Jayhawk since Jason Bean, Henderson is already proving himself worthy of the hype. He gives Kansas one of the most dangerous downfield threats in the Big 12, and he’ll be a key piece of the game plan heading into next week.

1. Coaches Gave Lighter Workloads To Several Key Players

It remains to be seen whether these were precautionary moves or injury-related, but several Jayhawks saw limited or no action.

South Carolina transfer Bangally Kamara, who recorded a strip sack against Fresno State, did not dress. Instead, Jon Jon Kamara opened alongside Trey Lathan at linebacker, though his night was cut short after a first-half ejection for targeting. 

Iowa transfer Leshon Williams, listed as questionable with a wrist/hand injury, also did not see the field. 

Others such as Cam Pickett and Dean Miller played sparingly, likely for rest purposes. 

At this point, none of the absences appear to be related to anything serious, but we’ll keep an eye on their statuses moving forward.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football