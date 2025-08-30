Kansas Throttles Wagner: 3 Quick Takeaways After the Win
The Kansas Jayhawks advanced to 2-0 after defeating the Wagner Seahawks 46-7 in a Friday night showdown.
Even against a weaker opponent, Lance Leipold's squad was sharp for most of the game and took care of business in front of the home crowd in Lawrence.
With nonconference play nearing its end, the Jayhawks now look to their next matchup in Columbia at Missouri next week in the renewed Border Showdown. But first, let's break down a few things that happened tonight.
3. Jalon Daniels Is Human After All
After an impeccable opener where he threw only two incompletions and protected the ball, Jalon Daniels showed he was human this time around.
He still managed four touchdown passes in a little over a half of play, but his accuracy dipped with seven incompletions and a poorly executed red-zone interception late in the first half.
The miscue had no impact on the outcome given the blowout score, but the margin for error will shrink considerably when KU heads to Columbia to face a stingy Tiger defense.
We’ll chalk it up to a lapse in focus. Still, this is something Daniels cannot afford to repeat, especially after tossing 12 interceptions a season ago.
2. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Is as Good as Advertised
Despite a relatively quiet Week 0, Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. delivered the kind of breakout performance fans have been waiting for.
The explosive wideout reeled in six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, capped by a 62-yard 1-on-1 deep ball that also marked Daniels’ last throw of the night.
Widely regarded as the fastest Jayhawk since Jason Bean, Henderson is already proving himself worthy of the hype. He gives Kansas one of the most dangerous downfield threats in the Big 12, and he’ll be a key piece of the game plan heading into next week.
1. Coaches Gave Lighter Workloads To Several Key Players
It remains to be seen whether these were precautionary moves or injury-related, but several Jayhawks saw limited or no action.
South Carolina transfer Bangally Kamara, who recorded a strip sack against Fresno State, did not dress. Instead, Jon Jon Kamara opened alongside Trey Lathan at linebacker, though his night was cut short after a first-half ejection for targeting.
Iowa transfer Leshon Williams, listed as questionable with a wrist/hand injury, also did not see the field.
Others such as Cam Pickett and Dean Miller played sparingly, likely for rest purposes.
At this point, none of the absences appear to be related to anything serious, but we’ll keep an eye on their statuses moving forward.