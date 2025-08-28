Kansas vs. Wagner Football: Opening Betting Lines Revealed
Kansas' second game of the season against Wagner isn't until Friday, but the odds are now out. And Kansas is a heavy, heavy favorite against FCS Wagner.
As of Wednesday night, Kansas was a 45.5-point favorite via DraftKings with the over/under set at 56.5 total points. And on FanDuel, Kansas was a 46.5-point favorite with the over/under also set at 56.5 points.
The Jayhawks covered last week's 14.5-point spread via ESPN Bet against Fresno State in its season opener and is 1-0 against the under after last week's total fell well short of 50.5 total points. However, the Jayhawks haven't won a game by more than 46 points since beating Tennessee Tech to begin the season back in 2022.
The hype around Kansas has increased substantially after quarterback Jalon Daniels looked like a potential Heisman Finalist candidate last week against the Bulldogs. Kansas dominated its season opener last week against FSU, and Daniels arguably had his most efficient game as a Jayhawk.
To be more direct, Daniels did whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, against Fresno State.
Daniels completed 18 of his 20 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards on eight carries.
Kansas scored a touchdown on its first two drives and got points on five of its first six series. The Jayhawks' offense cooled off a little bit after jumping out to a 24-7 lead at the half, but the defense was stout the whole day, and equally as impressive as the offense.
The Kansas defense held Fresno State to just 219 total yards of offense and settled in after the Bulldogs scored a touchdown on their opening drive. The Kansas defense forced a pair of three-and-outs, one turnover on downs, picked off FSU quarterback E.J. Warner twice, and strip-sacked him once.
KU didn't ask much out of senior kicker Laith Marjan, but he did connect on a 47-yard field goal and made all four of his extra points in the win.
After a disappointing 2024 campaign, head coach Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks buzzing after a dominant Week 1 win. But the Jayhawks' real first test will be in two weeks on the road against Missouri. Kansas hasn't beaten an SEC team since defeating Vanderbilt back in 1985 and hasn't won a road SEC game since taking down Kentucky in 1975.
Kickoff from David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence between Wagner and Kansas is at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Friday.