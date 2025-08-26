Kansas vs. Wagner Football: Three Thoughts on Jayhawks' Depth Chart
The Kansas Jayhawks impressed the college football universe with a commanding 31-7 win over Fresno State in Week 0.
KU and head coach Lance Leipold face a quick turnaround as they prepare for Wagner, an FCS opponent out of the Northeast Conference.
The game on Friday might be a beatdown, but it will be interesting to see which players stand out once the game inevitably gets out of hand. Here are the three biggest surprises from KU’s depth chart this week.
Kansas Football Depth Chart Changes vs. Depth Chart
3. Projected Starter Unexpectedly Drops in Depth Chart
Jayson Gilliom, who was the projected starter at the HAWK position ahead of Week 1, dropped to third on the depth chart this week. Mason Ellis now holds the starting designation.
The hybrid redshirt senior did not record any stats in Week 0, while Ellis tallied a pair of solo tackles and a tackle for loss.
This could be injury-related, or Kansas might just be looking to shake things up and experiment with different looks in what should be a blowout victory.
UPDATE: Coach Leipold told reporters on Monday that Gilliom would be doubtful for the contest, so it is indeed injury-related. Syeed Gibbs will backup Ellis at HAWK.
2. Standout Wide Receiver Transfer Jumps One Spot
Following his 73-yard, two-touchdown performance in the opener, Ball State transfer Cam Pickett unsurprisingly jumped Doug Emilien on the depth chart.
He excelled in the short game and continued to build his rapport with Jalon Daniels in his first game as a Jayhawk.
There is still an “or” designation listed, but it has become clear that Pickett is the favorite to earn snaps from the slot. Former Albany wideout Levi Wentz also leaped Keaton Kubecka on the wide receiver depth chart, while Bryson Canty remains off due to an injury.
1. All-Big 12 Star Could Remain Limited
Star defensive end Dean Miller was listed as the sole starter at defensive end in KU’s initial depth. Instead, he now shares an “or” designation with Leroy Harris III.
That is somewhat surprising news considering Leipold said Miller will likely suit up this Friday. But once again, in a game of such little magnitude, this could just be semantics from the coaching staff.
Harris recorded his first FBS sack against Fresno and has been praised throughout fall camp, so each player should receive their fair share of snaps vs. Wagner.