Kansas WR Bryson Hayes Could Prove to Be a Dangerous Weapon for Jayhawks

Something the Kansas football offense has been lacking in recent weeks is a consistent ground game. The Jayhawks averaged under three yards per carry in their loss to Utah and got just 55 rushing yards on 18 carries from their running backs in yesterday's defeat in the Sunflower Showdown.

KU's backfield is already shorthanded with Yasin Willis sidelined by injury, leaving 175-pound Dylan Edwards to handle the bulk of the workload. The rushing attack isn't going to suddenly become a strength overnight, but Andy Kotelnicki has another way to make defenses account for speed in the open field — with redshirt freshman Bryson Hayes.



Although Hayes is listed as a wide receiver on the depth chart, he received his first career rush yesterday. It came on a seven-yard jet sweep to open KU's touchdown drive to start the second half.

The more impressive highlight of his day, though, came on a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to tie the game at seven apiece in the first quarter. Hayes went untouched up the right sideline and flashed the kind of speed that KU fans haven't had much of a chance to see from him yet.

Right out the gates 💨@bryson_hayes_ 95-yard kickoff return and first career touchdown!! pic.twitter.com/sKWHDmu2HM — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 17, 2026

Those two plays alone should be enough for the coaching staff to start finding more ways to utilize him. Hayes had previously only received extended run versus lower-tier opponents Long Island and Middle Tennessee State, where he combined for five receptions and 106 yards.

Head coach Lance Leipold sang his praise for Hayes in his postgame press conference, noting that he's improved significantly throughout the season.



"Great. He's filling in. He had the opportunity to come in and play in this game and have an opportunity to show what he can do. He's a guy that keeps getting better and better, and I'm real happy for him," Leipold said about Hayes.

Hayes' explosiveness could open some intriguing possibilities for him in the offense. He could get the occasional jet sweep, but he can also be used in the screen game, RPOs, and other looks designed to get him into open space.



The Jayhawks boast a balanced mix of receivers for quarterback Isaiah Marshall to throw to, including an all-around star in Nik McMillan, a short-game slot wideout in Cam Pickett, and a jump-ball target in Nahzae Cox. However, aside from the injured Tate Nagy, there's no one else on the roster who has shown a comparable ability to make defenders miss in open space and turn a routine touch into an explosive play.

Kotelnicki has found ways to incorporate similar types of players in the past, including Torry Locklin and other hybrid weapons. Those guys weren't necessarily featured as traditional running backs, but their presence in pre-snap motions and creative formations forced defenses to respect them and helped open up the rest of the offense.

As a local kid out of Maize Senior High School, Hayes should receive his fair share of opportunities after what he showed against K-State. Kansas should have no reason to keep him on the sidelines, especially when there are so many different ways to get him involved in this often anemic offensive unit.

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