One Unexpected Kansas WR Who Could Step Up if Cam Pickett Misses Time

When Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday, he provided an update on several key Jayhawks nursing injuries. One player whose status appears to be up in the air for Week 1 is wide receiver Cam Pickett with a leg issue.

There will certainly be no rush to get the former Ball State standout back on the field this Friday, as the Jayhawks are heavily favored over FCS opponent Long Island University. His absence could open the door for a fan favorite wideout to see more action.



Listed behind Pickett on the team's initial depth chart is true sophomore Tate Nagy, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Could Friday be the Overland Park native's first real opportunity to make an impact as a receiver?

Tate Nagy Could Get His Chance to Shine

Nagy unexpectedly burst onto the scene in 2025, winning Kansas' punt returner job as a true freshman. Rather than having the coaching staff burn a redshirt on him, he received playing time immediately and became an incredibly important special teams asset.

Most fans weren't aware of just how shifty and elusive Nagy could be with the ball in his hands. He exceeded expectations and turned in a productive freshman campaign.



It only took Nagy three games to surpass the team's total punt return yardage from the previous season. He finished the year with 116 return yards on 17 attempts, the most by a Jayhawk in a single season since Nick Harwell in 2014.

The coaching staff does believe Nagy has a future role in the offense, even if it is not a substantial one. With Andy Kotelnicki drawing up offensive plays again, he'll have options to get Nagy involved in creative ways, including jet sweeps and screen passes in the open field.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Tate Nagy (85) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if it is only for one game, seeing Nagy in action should be a lot of fun. The Jayhawks should be able to go up big early on against Long Island, giving Nagy and other younger players a chance to make some plays. It wouldn't be surprising if he broke off a couple of big gains with the ball in his hands.

That said, Kotelnicki clarified during his media appearance that Nagy's status as the backup slot receiver does not necessarily mean he will immediately receive those snaps if Pickett is sidelined for the opener. Kansas could instead elect to put an extra tight end or running back on the field.

Nagy is one of several offensive players who have an opportunity to carve out a larger role this week because of existing injuries. If he makes the most of his chances, don't be surprised if Kotelnicki begins finding more ways to get him on the field.

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