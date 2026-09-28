Kansas Football Injury Update: RB Yasin Willis Out Indefinitely

Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold addressed the media on Monday following the Jayhawks’ much-needed bye week coming off a tough loss to Arizona State in London.

Unfortunately, the press conference included some bad news once Leipold announced that running back Yasin Willis would be out “an indefinite period of time” due to an undisclosed injury. When asked if there is a timetable for his return, Leipold responded by saying “return for this season is up in the air and probably leaning towards doubtful (unfortunately).”

Willis is coming off a middling performance against Arizona State where he had 35 yards rushing on eight carries. He also had one catch for two yards in the 24-17 loss.

On the season, Willis had 27 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns – making him the second leading rusher behind fellow tailback Dylan Edwards who currently has 159 yards rushing and just slightly ahead of quarterback Isaiah Marshall who is third on the team with 124 yards on the ground. Willis transferred to KU this offseason after spending two seasons at Syracuse.

The Jayhawks’ running back room is now significantly thinner as the team now has three scholarship running backs that are out for the season along with freshmen running backs Kory Amachree and Justin Thurman.

To help backfill the loss of Willis, sophomore safety Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman has moved from safety to running back. Cummings-Coleman spent some time at running back during his high school days in Minnesota where he was a top-10 recruit in the state in the 2024 class before spending his first two seasons in college at Iowa State.

The Jayhawks also added Kennesaw State transfer running back Chase Belcher. He is one of the players who was granted an injunction in the Indiana court case – along with Kansas basketball guard Tre White – regarding NCAA transfer eligibility rules. Belcher rushed for 566 yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries for the Owls last season.