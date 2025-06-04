KU Set to Host Kansas’ Top-Ranked Recruit in the 2026 Class
The Kansas Jayhawks will have a big-time visitor on campus when four-star tight end Ian Premer arrives in Lawrence this weekend on an official visit.
Premer, a native of Great Bend, Kansas, is the No. 1 ranked player in the Sunflower State and is rated as the No. 123 player in the country, according to Rivals. He holds offers from some of the best programs in the country such as Oregon, Florida, Penn State, and others.
However, it appears Premer will be choosing between a final five of Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, and Notre Dame.
Premer visited Michigan last week and has official visits scheduled for each of his top remaining schools – with KU being second on the list once he arrives this Friday. Premer will then travel to Notre Dame on June 10, Iowa State on June 13, and K-State on June 20.
Although this will be his first official visit to Lawrence, Premer has visited KU at least five times unofficially since March of last year – the most of any of his top five schools.
As a junior this past year at Great Bend High School, Premer racked up 541 yards receiving and scored 8 touchdowns through the air. He also showed his versatility as a runner, rushing for 260 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Premer’s best game of the 2024 season came against Buhler High School in September when he caught 5 passes for 167 yards – with each reception resulting in a touchdown. The five receiving touchdowns set a Great Bend High School record, and Premer was later named the 2024 Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his stellar season.
It’s unclear when Premer hopes to make his college decision, but if head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas coaching staff are able to land a commitment from the star-studded tight end, it would be the crown jewel on what is shaping up to be KU’s greatest recruiting class in school history.