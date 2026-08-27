KU vs. Missouri Border War Documentary Debuts in Kansas City

One of Kansas football's most notorious games in school history is being featured in a new documentary film by a local Kansas City sports radio host.

The documentary, produced by 96.5 the Fan afternoon host Carrington Harrison, is titled “Armageddon at Arrowhead.” The film features the historic matchup between No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium in 2007.

The Jayhawks were 11-0 entering that matchup and in the midst of one of their greatest seasons ever under former head coach Mark Mangino, quarterback Todd Reesing, and a talented supporting cast on both offense and defense featuring several future KU football Ring of Honor members.

Meanwhile, Missouri entered the game with a 10-1 record and in the midst of one of their best seasons in school history – making it arguably the biggest Border War matchup in the 117-year rivalry with a shot at the No. 1 ranking in all of college football, a spot in the Big 12 Championship, and a national championship berth all on the line.

In a recent interview, Harrison said the documentary goes beyond just highlights from that one game.



“The doc tells more than just that one individual game,” he said. “It's really a story of how Missouri potentially had their best team in 2007, Kansas had their best team in 2007, and these two teams just met up to play this incredible game at Arrowhead.”

The documentary airs Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. CT at Screenland Armour Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the theater's website. There will also be appearances from Harrison and some of the players from both teams featured in the film.