KU vs. Missouri Border War Documentary Debuts in Kansas City
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One of Kansas football's most notorious games in school history is being featured in a new documentary film by a local Kansas City sports radio host.
The documentary, produced by 96.5 the Fan afternoon host Carrington Harrison, is titled “Armageddon at Arrowhead.” The film features the historic matchup between No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium in 2007.
The Jayhawks were 11-0 entering that matchup and in the midst of one of their greatest seasons ever under former head coach Mark Mangino, quarterback Todd Reesing, and a talented supporting cast on both offense and defense featuring several future KU football Ring of Honor members.
Meanwhile, Missouri entered the game with a 10-1 record and in the midst of one of their best seasons in school history – making it arguably the biggest Border War matchup in the 117-year rivalry with a shot at the No. 1 ranking in all of college football, a spot in the Big 12 Championship, and a national championship berth all on the line.
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In a recent interview, Harrison said the documentary goes beyond just highlights from that one game.
“The doc tells more than just that one individual game,” he said. “It's really a story of how Missouri potentially had their best team in 2007, Kansas had their best team in 2007, and these two teams just met up to play this incredible game at Arrowhead.”
The documentary airs Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. CT at Screenland Armour Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the theater's website. There will also be appearances from Harrison and some of the players from both teams featured in the film.
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A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow dillondavis3