Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs Missouri
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Kansas and Missouri are set to kick off the Border Showdown tonight. The Jayhawks fell 42-31 in Columbia a year ago but are looking to flip the script with this year’s contest being played in front of the Jayhawk faithful in Lawrence.
If you can't tune into the game or are stepping away from your TV for an extended period of time, we've got you covered at Kansas on SI. Refresh this page periodically for live play-by-play and score updates throughout the night.
Kansas vs. Missouri Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: FOX
Link: Watch FOX
Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04