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Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs Missouri

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Missouri score in the highly anticipated Border with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot Big Jay entertains fans during the first half of the game against the LIU Sharks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot Big Jay entertains fans during the first half of the game against the LIU Sharks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Kansas JayhawksMissouri Tigers

Kansas and Missouri are set to kick off the Border Showdown tonight. The Jayhawks fell 42-31 in Columbia a year ago but are looking to flip the script with this year’s contest being played in front of the Jayhawk faithful in Lawrence.

If you can't tune into the game or are stepping away from your TV for an extended period of time, we've got you covered at Kansas on SI. Refresh this page periodically for live play-by-play and score updates throughout the night.

Kansas vs. Missouri Live Score Updates

David Santiago
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end David Santiago (44) celebrates a recovery during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri

Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: FOX
Link: Watch FOX

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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