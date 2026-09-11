Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs Missouri

Kansas and Missouri are set to kick off the Border Showdown tonight. The Jayhawks fell 42-31 in Columbia a year ago but are looking to flip the script with this year’s contest being played in front of the Jayhawk faithful in Lawrence.



If you can't tune into the game or are stepping away from your TV for an extended period of time, we've got you covered at Kansas on SI. Refresh this page periodically for live play-by-play and score updates throughout the night.

Kansas vs. Missouri Live Score Updates

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end David Santiago (44) celebrates a recovery during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX

Link: Watch FOX

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