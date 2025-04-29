Luke Grimm Signs with Los Angeles Chargers as Undrafted Free Agent
Luke Grimm was Jalon Daniels' go-to target this season, and even though "The Grimm Reaper" didn't hear his named called on the final day of the NFL Draft, he ended up finding a home soon after.
The Los Angeles Chargers signed the fifth-year senior as undrafted free agent, and now he has a shot on a team that needed receivers and could use a few more options to play around with.
Grimm had a stellar final season, leading the Jayhawks receiving corps in catches (51), receiving yards (690) and touchdowns (six).
He's a pesky slot receiver who consistently gave defensive backs nightmares on Saturdays. He's not particularly tall at six feet or possess blazing speed, but one thing Grimm knows how to do is get open.
Grimm is only 190 pounds, so he needs to bulk up a little, but he's a guy who just gets the job done. In his three years as a primary option for fellow Kansas quarterbacks, he caught over 100 passes for nearly 2,000 yards.
Making the Chargers as anything other than a top practice squad guy could be tough, though. They needed receivers, and invested a second-rounder in Tre Harris from Ole Miss and a fifth-round pick in Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Throw in wide receiver-sized Oronde. Gadsden from Syracuse in the fifth, and Grimm has a fight to get seen.
But the former Jayhawk star is getting his chance.