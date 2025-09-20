Kansas vs. West Virginia Weather Report: Rain in the Forecast?
The Kansas Jayhawks and West Virginia Mountaineers are set to open Big 12 play tonight in a highly anticipated conference showdown.
Rich Rodriguez's squad is hoping to keep it rolling after defeating Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl, while Lance Leipold and Co. are well-rested coming off a bye week following a road loss to Missouri.
The game will take place in Lawrence, Kansas, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with approximately 40,000 fans expected in attendance.
The first two home games for the Jayhawks were warm and sunny, but that might not be the case tonight. Let's take a look at the forecast.
Kansas vs. West Virginia Weather Conditions
Although precipitation probabilities dropped overnight, the weather could play a factor.
Per Apple's weather app, there is a 10% chance of rain at the 5 p.m. CT kickoff, with moderate rainfall from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The temperature will be approximately 76° with humidity levels at 48%.
Granted, KU technically has the home-field advantage in this matchup, but weather like this may actually benefit the Mountaineers more than the Jayhawks.
WVU is a run-heavy offense under Rodriguez's power spread scheme. Even with star running back Jahiem White out for the season, Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards broke out last week with a 141-yard, three-touchdown performance that established him as the leader of the Mountaineers’ backfield.
On the other side, KU has not been as effective on the ground. The Jayhawks have totaled 523 rushing yards compared to West Virginia's 639, largely due to the slow start from Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski is still searching for ways to replace the production of Devin Neal, the program’s all-time leading rusher who graduated after last year.
Rainy forecasts typically benefit ground-heavy teams, as defensive lines can be slowed by wet conditions and tackling becomes more difficult.
While Jalon Daniels and the Kansas offense rely on RPO concepts and short routes, his ability to throw deep balls could be compromised if the rain suddenly starts coming down hard.
But West Virginia doesn't face that same problem, as quarterback Nicco Marchiol plays more of a game manager role and rarely takes big risks downfield in the first place.
KU’s defensive line will have to step up to slow down WVU's rushing attack. It may not be as dangerous as Ahmad Hardy and Missouri's ground game, but if the Jayhawks aren't able to come up with stops, the Mountaineers could run rampant in Lawrence tonight.