Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz Expects Deceptive Concepts From Kansas’ Andy Kotelnicki

While the Kansas football team lost Jalon Daniels to graduation this offseason, it made a splash by rehiring Andy Kotelnicki to the coaching staff. He is serving as the associate head coach and offensive play caller during his second stint in Lawrence after spending two years at Penn State.

Kotelnicki returned to KU to continue building his history with head coach Lance Leipold. The two coaches had previously spent time together at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo before making the jump to the Sunflower State.



Throughout his first three years with the Jayhawks, Kotelnicki was widely known as one of the most creative offensive minds in the game, which ultimately led him to land the job in Happy Valley. While things didn't necessarily work out as planned with the Nittany Lions, Kotelnicki remains well respected by his peers.

During his press conference this week ahead of the Border Showdown, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz sang his praises for Kotelnicki. He recognized him as a great offensive coordinator and emphasized one thing he does particularly well.

"I think their offensive coordinator does a tremendous job getting his quarterbacks comfortable and utilizing their strengths," Drinkwitz said. "I've always had a lot of respect for his offensive prowess... I think he's got really complex-looking schematics that is very difficult on defenses, but it's pretty easy for his quarterback and for his offensive players, which I think is the hallmark of a really good coordinator."

Kansas football associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki talks to players during fall camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drinkwitz noted that when Missouri recruited quarterback Beau Pribula to Columbia last offseason, the Tigers studied Kotelnicki's offense extensively since Pribula was playing under him at Penn State. He noticed many of the deceptive concepts and motion packages that have made Kotelnicki so renowned in the sport.

In his first game back calling plays for the Jayhawks, Kotelnicki did an excellent job. The team scored 52 points in its season-opening win over Long Island University, tallying more than 600 total yards and picking up 31 first downs.



This time around, however, Kotelnicki has a much more difficult task on his hands against a solid Missouri defense. He and the offensive players will have to bring their A-game tomorrow night in the Border Showdown.

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