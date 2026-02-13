NFL Draft: Four Kansas Jayhawks Earn Invites to 2026 NFL Combine

Four members of the 2025 Kansas football team are headed to Indianapolis later this month to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine after receiving the coveted invitation earlier this week. The combine takes place Feb. 23 through March 2 and will be streamed live on NFL Network and NFL+.

Former quarterback Jalon Daniels, wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr., and kicker Laith Marjan were four of 319 prospects invited to the annual scouting event where they will be able to showcase their talents in front of scouts and coaches ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft which takes places April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The combine is an annual event that allows invitees to undergo a series of drills and physical evaluations to help determine if and where they might be drafted. It also allows the players to be interviewed by prospective teams so they can assess how good of a fit they might be for their franchise.

Kansas has now had eight players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine over the past two seasons – the most in a two-year span since 2000.

Former Jayhawks Devin Neal, Logan Brown, Cobee Bryant, and Mello Dotson all received invites last year, but only Neal was drafted among the four. Bryant, Brown, and Dotson all signed undrafted free agent deals with various teams.

Former KU offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue also ended up being drafted, going in the sixth round at pick No. 192 overall, despite not receiving an invite to the combine. Both Cabeldue and Brown earned Super Bowl rings recently with the Seattle Seahawks after their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Jalon Daniels

Daniels is one of 15 college football quarterbacks who received an invite to the NFL Combine this year and the first Kansas quarterback to receive an invite since at least 2000.

He finished second in school history in passing yards (9,282) and passing touchdowns (67) during his five years in Lawrence. He is also one of two players to ever accumulate more than 10,000 yards of offense – the other being KU legend Todd Reesing.

Daniels made some impressive plays at this year’s Shrine Bowl and could really improve his draft stock with a good week at the combine in a draft class not loaded with a lot of talent at the position. He is expected to be a Day 3 selection or join a roster as an undrafted free agent.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Henderson played just one year at KU after transferring from Alabama last offseason, but he made the most of his short time in Lawrence.

He led the Jayhawks in receiving during the 2025 season with 45 catches for 766 yards and five touchdowns. He also showed his explosiveness as a returner, taking 18 kickoffs for 455 yards and one touchdown on the year.

His versatility on offense and special teams could make him an intriguing Day 3 prospect for an NFL team in this year’s draft.

Enrique Cruz Jr.

Cruz started all 12 games for the Jayhawks this season at right tackle, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention at season’s end. He played 673 snaps this past season and was rated as the sixth-highest graded offensive tackle in the Big 12 and No. 47 among all offensive tackles in Division I.

He is projected to be a Day 3 pick.

Laith Marjan

Marjan played just one season at KU after transferring from South Alabama where he was one of the most accurate kickers in the country. That success translated to Kansas where he went 40-of-40 on his extra point attempts and 14-of-17 on field goal tries.

His 14 consecutive field goals made during the 2025 season set a KU school record for most consecutive field goals made, and his 40 extra points made rank as the seventh most in a single season in school history as well.

Kickers are rarely selected in the draft, but he could be a late selection with a stellar performance at the combine later this month.