Former Kansas Jayhawks Win Super Bowl LX With Seattle Seahawks

For the first time in a decade, a pair of Kansas football alumni can call themselves Super Bowl champions.

Former KU offensive linemen Bryce Cabeldue and Logan Brown earned themselves a Super Bowl ring on Sunday after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. It’s the first time a former Jayhawk has won a Super Bowl title since Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Cabeldue was a sixth round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected 192nd overall and signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.43 million through the 2028 season.

Brown was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings in April 2025 before being waived during final roster cuts in August. He later signed onto the Seahawks’ practice squad in September where he remained for the season.

Despite securing a Super Bowl ring, neither Cabeldue nor Brown logged any minutes in the win due to Cabeldue being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury prior to the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago and Brown not being elevated from the practice squad ahead of the big game.

Brown did not appear in any games for the Seahawks this season, but Cabeldue appeared in eight regular season games this year from Week 2 to Week 14. He played 24 offensive snaps and recorded 32 snaps on special teams – giving up no sacks and earning himself an overall grade of 73.4 on Pro Football Focus.

Success at Kansas

Both Cabeldue and Brown had successful careers during their time in Lawrence.

Cabeldue spent five seasons in a Jayhawk uniform – including four as a starter. Three of those were spent at right tackle before switching to left tackle for the 2024-25 season when he started all 12 games and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at season’s end.

Brown spent two years at KU after spending four years with the Wisconsin Badgers but was sidelined for most of the 2023 season due to injury. He rebounded in a big way in 2024 as he started 11 of 12 games for the Jayhawks at right tackle opposite Cabeldue and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

Both Cabeldue and Brown were key factors in KU’s potent rushing attack which averaged 211.4 yards per game in 2024. The offensive line allowed just 10 sacks all season that year and helped pave the way for former running back Devin Neal to set number school rushing records.