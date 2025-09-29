Opening Betting Lines for Kansas vs. UCF Football Released
Despite losing last week to the Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas is slightly favored against the Central Florida Knights on Saturday. As of Sunday evening via FanDuel, the Jayhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knights with the over/under set at 56.5.
Kansas is 2-3 against the spread this season after losing outright to Cincinnati last week, while UCF is 2-2 against the spread, via the Action Network. The Knights are 2-2 against the over, while KU is 2-3 against the over, via the Action Network. However, Kansas has yet to cover a road game against the spread, via the Action Network, while UCF is 2-1 against the spread at home.
UCF lost its first game of the season on Saturday to the Kansas State Wildcats, which also ended head coach Scott Frost's 16-game winning streak at UCF after starting the season 3-0. UCF allowed a season-high 34 points and 438 yards of total offense to the Wildcats on Saturday, and 0-1 in Big 12 play. However, KU has allowed 37+ points and 595+ yards of total offense in two of its last three games after allowing 37 points and 603 total yards of offense to the Bearcats on Saturday.
Offensively, KU has averaged 36.6 points per game while the Knights have averaged 34.8 points per game. Defensively, UCF has allowed just 15 points per game while Kansas has allowed 20.6 points per game. The Knights have limited opposing offenses to 293 yards of total offense per game, while the Jayhawks have allowed 376 yards of total offense per game.
Statistically, Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football and is in the running to be a Heisman Trophy Finalist. Daniels threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns last week and has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Daniels has also thrown just two touchdowns and has 214 rushing yards and a touchdown this season.
Daniels' 16 passing touchdowns are the second most in the nation, and his 188.8 passer rating is tied for sixth best in the nation.
These two teams played each other for the first time two years ago, with the Jayhawks beating the Knights 51-22 at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Saturday's game is the first-ever matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and is at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and can be viewed on ESPN2.
