Report: Kansas Football Hiring Former Iowa Assistant Kelton Copeland as Analyst
The Kansas football program is making a new addition to its staff, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday morning.
"Sources: Kansas has hired former Iowa assistant Kelton Copeland as an analyst," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He will assist with the wide receivers, as a late addition to the 2024 staff. Copeland has worked at Iowa, Northern Illinois and South Dakota."
Copeland aims to continue the Jayhawks' steady climb into a college football power, as Kansas' 9-4 record last season was its best since 2007. The Jayhawks finished 2023-24 with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over UNLV and the No. 23 spot in the final AP Poll.
Copeland was named wide receivers coach at the University of Iowa in February 2017. Copeland joined the Hawkeye coaching staff after coaching at Northern Illinois the previous four seasons.
In his time at Iowa, the Hawkeyes compiled a 61-27 record, including three 10-win seasons. Prior to Copeland joining the Hawkeye staff, Iowa had lost all five of their most recent bowl game appearances. Meanwhile, they went 4-2 in bowl games with Copeland on board.
Copeland served as wide receivers coach and specials teams coordinator at Northern Illinois in 2016 after coaching the NIU running backs from 2013-15. Northern Illinois had a All-MAC First Team selection at both wide receiver and at return specialist while leading the conference in both kickoff returns and kickoff coverage in 2016. The Huskies compiled a record of 36-18 with Copeland on staff, including two double-digit-winning seasons in 2013 and 2014.
Prior to his time at Northern Illinois, Copeland was an assistant at South Dakota, Coffeyville CC, Northwood University and Emporia State.
Copeland’s Coaching Career
School – Position, Years
Iowa – Wide Receivers, 2017-present
Northern Illinois – Wide Receivers, ST, 2016
Northern Illinois – Running Backs, 2013-15
South Dakota – Wide Receivers, 2011-12
Coffeyville CC – Wide Receivers, 2008-10
Coffeyville CC – Defensive Backs, 2007
Northwood University – Defensive Backs, 2006
Emporia State – Linebackers/Wide Receivers/Running Backs, 2003-05