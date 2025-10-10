Staff Picks: Who Wins Kansas Football at Texas Tech?
The Kansas Jayhawks and No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to kick off in Lubbock this weekend for a pivotal Big 12 matchup between two of the best offenses in the conference.
This undefeated TTU squad will undoubtedly be looking to make a statement for its homecoming, but can Lance Leipold and Co. spoil their big night? Our staff experts offered their predictions before the game.
Josh Schulman: Kansas 24, Texas Tech 38
Kansas' defense showed some positives last week, shutting out UCF in the second half, so there is some reason to believe that the Jayhawks can come up with some stops. But when tasked with guarding one of the most explosive offenses in the country, it could be a much different story.
Although the Jayhawks have scored over 30 points in all but one contest this year, this Texas Tech defense is a different animal. It is allowing just 11.2 points per game, the fewest in the Big 12 and the fourth-lowest mark in the nation. Jalon Daniels is going to need to be absolutely perfect to pull this one out — and even then, the defense likely won't give him much of a chance regardless.
Dillon Davis: Kansas 41, Texas Tech 38
The Jayhawks spoil the Red Raiders' big night. Jalon Daniels shows he's the best quarterback in the Big 12 and Emmanuel Henderson and Cam Pickett show they're one of the best wide receiver duos in the country.
The KU defense will give up their share of points but come up with enough stops to win the game.
Emmett Swendseid: Kansas 20, Texas Tech 42
Playing on the road is tough in college football, and the fact that the Jayhawks have to play the Red Raiders makes it more unfortunate. This Texas Tech squad has been dominant all season long and now goes up against a Kansas defense that still truly has yet to prove itself.
With how exceptional Jalon Daniels has been this season, I still expect him to connect with his route runners to add a few scores for Kansas, but in the end it won’t be enough.
Pete Fiutak: Kansas 24, Texas Tech 41
The Texas Tech machine rolls on. The offense will get hot from the start, the home crowd will be jacked, and there will be a flurry of points, but for the first time this season, the Red Raider D will be scored on.
Kansas will come up with a few explosive scoring drives, but Texas Tech will set a blistering pace. The Red Raider defense will clamp down in the fourth quarter.