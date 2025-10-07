Kansas vs. Texas Tech Football: Full Viewing Guide and Times
Kansas and Texas Tech will partake in a Big 12 showdown this weekend in what will likely be the toughest test of the year for the Jayhawks.
For those interested in tuning in, here is the full viewing guide for the contest.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Football: Viewing Guide
Date: Saturday, October 11
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock, Texas)
TV Channel: FOX
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Projected Weather
It will be sunny all day in Lubbock this Saturday, with temperatures expected to sit at 80° at the time of kickoff. There is 0% precipitation, 34% humidity, with winds going Eastward at 9 mph.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Preview
Texas Tech is ranked inside the top 10 nationally in the AP Poll, and for good reason. Joey McGuire's squad has been absolutely dominant through its first five games of the year.
The Red Raiders currently lead the Big 12 with both the most points scored in the conference and the fewest allowed.
They have taken care of everyone in their way, including a ranked Utah squad on the road and a previously undefeated Houston team last week.
Missouri was a strong opponent, but TTU is likely the biggest, fastest, and strongest school that the Jayhawks will face all season.
Kansas' offense has been sensational thanks to star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is leading his group to a mark of 35.0 points per game. However, the defense has presented multiple concerns, and it was largely responsible for KU's two losses to Mizzou and Cincinnati.
Not only is Tech's offense elite, but it has a top-5 defense in the country. It boasts future NFL talent and elite athletes all across the field.
Taking on the Big 12's most likely College Football Playoff representative for its first home game in conference play will be a tough task for Lance Leipold and Co. It will take an absolutely flawless performance from the Jayhawks for them to stay in the game down the stretch — anything less could result in an ugly loss.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting
Kansas opened as a 13.5-point underdog to the Red Raiders, with some sportsbooks listing the Jayhawks as 14 or 14.5-point underdogs.
It marks the third time since 2023 that KU has been a double-digit underdog.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
