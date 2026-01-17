Trey Lathan’s Return Nearly Caps off Kansas Football’s Excellent Offseason

On Thursday, Kansas linebacker Trey Lathan announced his intentions to return to the university despite previously claiming he would enter the transfer portal. The Jayhawks' leading tackler from the 2025 season never actually entered his name into the open market and instead decided to finish out his collegiate career in Lawrence.



Lathan was an integral part of the defense in his first year as a Jayhawk, totaling 86 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. The West Virginia transfer and Florida native earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition and was going to be a highly coveted transfer had he entered the portal.

The past few weeks have been busy for Lance Leipold and his coaching staff, who have now added 28 newcomers from the portal. However, the defense's most impactful additions have come from its returnees, including Lathan, cornerback Jalen Todd, and defensive ends Leroy Harris III and Dak Brinkley.



For the most part, KU appears to have wrapped up the bulk of its portal activity, though there is still some work to be done.

Kansas' Trey Lathan scans the Texas Tech offense during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two Offensive Targets Remain

The Jayhawks have been linked to several players in recent days and could be closing in on a pair of offensive targets. The first is Chase Jenkins, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who previously spent time at Rice.



JayhawkSlant reported that Jenkins was on campus for a visit this week and could be nearing a decision. He finished last season with 1,025 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions, adding 531 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground.

He would hypothetically have a chance to compete with Isaiah Marshall and Cole Ballard for the starting job this season now that Jalon Daniels has graduated.



However, KU's top offensive target may be Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards, the No. 11-ranked running back in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

Kansas football transfer portal target Dylan Edwards in attendance for tonight’s game #kubball #kufball pic.twitter.com/LUuo6EtZzG — Kansas Nation (@thekansasnation) January 17, 2026

Edwards has had a rocky collegiate career, making stops at Colorado and Kansas State before redshirting this past season due to an injury-plagued campaign. Kansas has pursued Edwards multiple times in the past and fallen short, including during his high school recruitment at Derby High School in Kansas.



He has accumulated 1,072 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during his career and still possesses star-level potential if he can stay healthy. Edwards was spotted in attendance during Kansas basketball's 18-point victory over Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night, signaling the start of his official visit.

Edwards is expected to remain on campus for the next day or two as Leipold and his staff attempt to sway him to Lawrence. Not only would landing Edwards be a major boost for the Jayhawks' offense, but it would also be a significant recruiting win over an in-state rival.