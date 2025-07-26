Undrafted Kansas Football Star Expected to Make NFL Team’s Opening Roster
NFL training camp is underway, and roster battles are heating up, especially for undrafted free agents. These longshots have the most to prove as they fight for one of the final 53 spots.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named ex-Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm as the Los Angeles Chargers’ most likely UDFA to make the opening roster.
“Mike Williams' retirement opened the door for anyone on the roster beyond Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston to claim a spot,” he wrote. “[McConkey and Grimm] can be interchangeable pieces with the speed and short-area quickness to win off the line of scrimmage no matter where they align.”
Although only two former Jayhawks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Grimm could be another player representing KU as a rookie.
Grimm is a shifty, physical slot receiver who excels in the short passing game.
He spent five years in Lawrence and had a career year in 2024, reeling in 690 receiving yards and adding six touchdowns.
Aside from McConkey, the organization has had trouble finding consistent targets for superstar quarterback Justin Herbert. Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston has been underwhelming since arriving to the league, while Mike Williams recently announced his retirement.
Since the Chargers’ wide receiver room is wide open, Grimm is left with an opportunity to carve out a significant role in LA.
On a separate note, Grimm has missed the past few training camp practices due to an undisclosed injury. While the specifics remain unclear, there is no indication that it’s a long-term issue.
A strong showing in the preseason might be enough to earn Grimm a permanent spot on the Chargers in 2025.