Kansas Football Player’s Parent Raises Concerns About Program Leadership

There were plenty of fingers pointed at the Kansas football coaching staff throughout the Jayhawks' tumultuous 2025 season. Too often, KU appeared to lack a clear game plan and entered contests looking unprepared.



As a result, much of the blame from the fanbase has been directed at several figures within the program, including head coach Lance Leipold, defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald, and others.

However, one parent of a Kansas football player is shifting the blame toward another individual within the program. Under an X post, the presumed mother of defensive lineman Gage Keys publicly called out Kansas football general manager Rob Ianello, accusing him of misleading players and lying.

"Everyone wants to blame coaches for kids leaving but I am here to tell you that ROB IANELLO is the #1 reason these kids are leaving!" she wrote. "He continually lies to these kids and honestly I don’t know how he sleeps at night. He is terrible for this program!"



"I just get tired of people who are not in the know bashing coaches and kids," she added in another reply. "They need to look deeper!"

Ianello has been with the program since Leipold took over in 2021 and has served as the team's general manager. He previously worked with Leipold at Buffalo and has over 30 years of college football experience, including a stint from 2012 to 2013 as KU's recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach before assuming his current role in Lawrence.



While the GM position is relatively new to college sports since players have been able to receive benefits, it appears Ianello may not be universally well-liked during his tenure with the program.

Keys, the player referenced in the post, saw limited action during his second stint with the Jayhawks. He originally transferred to Kansas from Minnesota in 2023, later moved on to Auburn, and ultimately returned to KU for the 2025 season.



He was expected to play a meaningful role on the defensive line as a run-stopper, but his availability and usage became unclear at times. Keys appeared in just four games this season and ultimately exhausted his eligibility, effectively ending his collegiate career.

Of course, these comments should not be taken as fact, as every player's experience within a program can differ. It is possible that Keys' mother was referring to a personal interaction, a misunderstanding, or NIL-related discussions.



Regardless, the situation is notable enough to keep monitoring, particularly given the frustration being directed at a specific figure within the Kansas football operation.

