Undrafted Kansas Football Star Shining After Signing UDFA Deal
Many Kansas Jayhawks fans had Cobee Bryant penciled in as a mid-round pick heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, so it was incredibly surprising to see the cornerback's name stay on the board for 257 picks.
The four-year starter became a renowned figure in Lawrence after his storied career, which featured three All-Big 12 First Team selections and a Second Team All-America nod as a senior.
The Atlanta Falcons took a chance on the former KU star as an undrafted free agent, and the team already relishes that decision.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris sang his praises for Bryant during Atlanta's rookie minicamp.
"The amount of players that he's played against and the guys that he's able to compete against when you watch his tape is exciting," Morris said. We were fortunate enough to be able to bring him here on a 30 visit and to get a chance to meet with him and get around him and really find some real interest and be able to grow."
"I knew what he can do. I knew what he was capable of," Morris continued. "Whoever we were competing with [to sign him] basically didn't have a chance.”
While donning the crimson and blue, Bryant always took on the top assignment from opposing teams.
He totaled 128 tackles, 22 pass deflections, and 13 interceptions during his KU tenure.
Even though Atlanta did not take Bryant with any of its five selections, it has been made abundantly clear that the organization was eyeing him for quite some time.
In a questionable Atlanta secondary that needs another star alongside AJ Terrell, Bryant could hammer out some playing time in his rookie season.