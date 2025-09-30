What Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Said About UCF in Press Conference
Following last week's heartbreaking 37-34 loss to Cincinnati, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference.
Leipold faced a lot of criticism after the defeat for how he managed the clock late in the game and added to yet another loss to his atrocious recent record in one score games.
KU's coach outlined how his team plans to rebound from the loss in this week's road tilt in Orlando at UCF and previewed Scott Frost's Knights.
On Scott Frost and UCF
"Scott Frost is an excellent offensive mind. He’s had successful offenses at UCF in the past as well as his coordinator days and as head coach at Nebraska," Leipold said. "They’re going to play fast. They’ve recruited well, like many people in today’s era of replenishing rosters due to multiple reasons. I think they’re forming that roster the way they want it to be, with excellent team speed at the skill positions."
"Within those new staffs, they have new coordinators, whether it be the head coach calling the offense or a coordinator," Leipold said. “So when they put those people together, we’ve gone back and watched everything."
"If a coordinator has gone against us at somewhere else, we’ll go back and watch that. We’ll watch as much as we can, obviously their four games so far, we’ve watched those. I don’t know if the guys went all the way back to his UCF days, but we looked back at Nebraska things and similarities and things like that."
After the game on Saturday, this is what Leipold said about what the Jayhawks must work on moving forward.
"We got a lot of work to do, now we got big tests," Leipold said on Saturday. "We have got to go on the road for a couple of weeks. As I told the team, you better get used to this because this is the way this conference is and you got a lot of new players that maybe haven't been in this conference or haven't been in this program."
"You got to be able to understand that there's going to be tons of close football games in the Big 12, and you better embrace it and you better find a way to flip the script and make these things go our way. And that starts on Monday when they walk in the building and what we take off this film and how we move forward towards UCF."