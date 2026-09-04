What Kansas QB Isaiah Marshall Needs to Prove Against Long Island in Season Opener

Kansas is taking a risk on its high-upside quarterback to open the season. Andy Kotelnicki is back as the offensive play caller after a two-year hiatus. The stars appear to be aligning in Lawrence for a bounce-back campaign.

It all starts tonight against FCS opponent Long Island in the home opener. However, the Jayhawks will need more than one big win before we can officially say the program is back on track.



As much criticism as Jalon Daniels drew during his time as KU's signal-caller, he was a consistent presence on the field for half a decade. The reality is that Leipold and the rest of the coaching staff don't exactly know what they're getting in Isaiah Marshall as he steps onto the field today for his first collegiate start.

The dual-threat quarterback is known for his dynamic legs, but is he capable of proving himself as a passer?

What Isaiah Marshall Must Prove vs. Long Island

Having an athlete like Marshall taking snaps under center can do wonders for an offense when he is used correctly. There is, however, a chance for the unit to become one-dimensional if he can't make opposing defenses pay through the air.

Marshall has hardly received any game action since graduating from Southfield A&T two years ago. He's attempted just three passes at the NCAA level, all coming last year against fellow FCS school Wagner. That's hardly enough of a sample size to know what he can do with his arm.

Part of the reason Kotelnicki was brought back as associate head coach was to enhance an offense that had felt lacking in recent years. Even when Daniels was playing at his best, the Jayhawks clearly missed the creativity of Kotelnicki's scheme during the past two seasons when they failed to reach bowl eligibility.

Kansas redshirt sophomore quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) works on a drill during fall camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The hope is that Kotelnicki and Marshall can bring a level of confidence to the KU offense that fans haven't felt in quite some time. For that to happen, Marshall needs to make the right reads and prove he is accurate enough to be a full-time starter.

There is no question that the ground game has the pieces to be elite, especially with Marshall's mobility and the additions of Dylan Edwards and Yasin Willis. Regardless, opposing teams will eventually start selling out against the run if Marshall is too mistake-prone as a thrower.



Tonight will be Marshall's first real chance to show the KU faithful that his passing ability is better than anticipated.

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