Skip to main content
KANSAS

How To Watch Kansas Football vs Long Island in Jayhawks' Season Opener

Are you tuning into Kansas vs. Long Island this weekend? This is what you should know if you're wondering how to watch or listen to the game.
Joshua Schulman|
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the team logo on the helmet of the Kansas Jayhawks during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the team logo on the helmet of the Kansas Jayhawks during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In this story:

Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas football team is set to kick off its 2026 campaign this weekend with a home tilt against FCS opponent Long Island. Lance Leipold's group will be rolling with Isaiah Marshall under center as the Jayhawks enter the post-Jalon Daniels era.

For those interested in watching the contest, here is all the information you should know before kickoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Long Island Football

Yasin Willis
Kansas redshirt junior runningback Yasin Willis (6) catches the ball during spring football practice Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Who: Long Island University Sharks (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)
  • What: First regular season game for Kansas and second for Long Island
  • When: Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.
  • TV/Streaming: ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE)
  • TV announcers: (Mark Neely for play-by-play, Jeff Woody for color commentary)
  • Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
  • Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
  • This season: Kansas is using this contest as a tune-up game before it takes on Missouri in the Border Showdown in Week 2 and Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic the following week. Long Island is coming off a 42-21 defeat in its season opener to North Dakota but remains one of the top projected teams in the NEC.
  • Series history: Kansas and Long Island have never faced off on the gridiron until now, which is not surprising considering LIU has only been a full-time Division I program since 2019. The Sharks are 0-3 all-time against Big 12 programs (TCU, Baylor, West Virginia) with an average losing margin of 44.7 points.

Meet the Coaches

Ron Cooper
Aug 30, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Long Island Sharks head coach Ron Cooper looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Ron Cooper, Long Island: With over 40 years of college football experience, Cooper is an excellent coach for a school like LIU. He guided the Sharks to their first-ever win over an FBS opponent last year, upsetting Eastern Michigan on the road. He has been the program's coach since 2022.
  • Lance Leipold, Kansas: Entering his sixth year at the helm in Lawrence, Leipold has fared well against FCS opponents, holding a 5-0 record against non-FBS schools during his tenure.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

Share on XFollow Josh_Schulman04
Home/Football