How To Watch Kansas Football vs Long Island in Jayhawks' Season Opener
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The Kansas football team is set to kick off its 2026 campaign this weekend with a home tilt against FCS opponent Long Island. Lance Leipold's group will be rolling with Isaiah Marshall under center as the Jayhawks enter the post-Jalon Daniels era.
For those interested in watching the contest, here is all the information you should know before kickoff.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Long Island Football
- Who: Long Island University Sharks (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)
- What: First regular season game for Kansas and second for Long Island
- When: Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: (Mark Neely for play-by-play, Jeff Woody for color commentary)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas is using this contest as a tune-up game before it takes on Missouri in the Border Showdown in Week 2 and Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic the following week. Long Island is coming off a 42-21 defeat in its season opener to North Dakota but remains one of the top projected teams in the NEC.
- Series history: Kansas and Long Island have never faced off on the gridiron until now, which is not surprising considering LIU has only been a full-time Division I program since 2019. The Sharks are 0-3 all-time against Big 12 programs (TCU, Baylor, West Virginia) with an average losing margin of 44.7 points.
Meet the Coaches
- Ron Cooper, Long Island: With over 40 years of college football experience, Cooper is an excellent coach for a school like LIU. He guided the Sharks to their first-ever win over an FBS opponent last year, upsetting Eastern Michigan on the road. He has been the program's coach since 2022.
- Lance Leipold, Kansas: Entering his sixth year at the helm in Lawrence, Leipold has fared well against FCS opponents, holding a 5-0 record against non-FBS schools during his tenure.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04