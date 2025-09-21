Where Kansas Football Sits in ESPN FPI After Week 4
Week 4 of the college football season was a fun ride, and now that it has come to a close, ESPN has updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings.
The Kansas Jayhawks took care of business this week, dominating West Virginia in a 41-10 victory. As a result, KU climbed from No. 31 to No. 27 nationally in the FPI rankings. Let's see where Lance Leipold's group stacks up with the rest of the conference.
Big 12 Rankings: ESPN FPI Week 4
1. BYU (No. 18 nationally)
2. Texas Tech (No. 20 nationally)
3. TCU (No. 26 nationally)
4. Kansas (No. 27 nationally)
5. Utah (No. 28 nationally)
6. Arizona State (No. 29 nationally)
7. Iowa State (No. 34 nationally)
8. Arizona (No. 41 nationally)
9. UCF (No. 42 nationally)
10. Baylor (No. 45 nationally)
11. Cincinnati (No. 46 nationally)
12. Houston (No. 47 nationally)
13. Kansas State (No. 49 nationally)
14. Colorado (No. 54 nationally)
15. West Virginia (No. 72 nationally)
16. Oklahoma State (No. 104 nationally)
Kansas Ranked Fourth in Big 12 FPI Rankings
Kansas is sandwiched between three other Big 12 schools, with TCU one spot ahead and Utah and Arizona State sitting one spot below.
Utah was widely considered one of the favorites to win the Big 12 after a strong start to nonconference play, but its offense looked shaky against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders now appear to be one of, if not the, favorites to win the conference.
The Jayhawks still have to face Texas Tech, Utah, Iowa State, and Arizona in league play, which account for four of the top eight teams in the Big 12 according to the FPI.
However, they also have Cincinnati (No. 11), Kansas State (No. 13), and Oklahoma State (No. 16) on the schedule, giving them a mix of tougher and more manageable opponents.
The Big 12 feels wide open this year, and Kansas undoubtedly has the tools to compete for a conference title. The looming road matchups in Lubbock and Ames will be crucial in determining whether the Jayhawks can secure a top-two spot for a spot in Arlington this December.
As the FPI rankings show, West Virginia is one of the worst teams in the Big 12, so most analysts won't put much weight into Saturday's big win. Until KU defeats a high-caliber opponent, there will still be questions about Leipold's squad.
Kansas will continue its home stretch against Cincinnati next weekend, followed by a road tilt at UCF. If the Jayhawks can win those two matchups, they will likely jump back into the FPI's top 25 for the second time this season.