Who Is To Blame for Kansas Football’s Performance vs K-State?
Despite entering the game as favorites to win, the Kansas Jayhawks were completely overmatched against K-State in the Sunflower Showdown. Chris Klieman's Wildcats dominated Lance Leipold's group all day en route to a 42-17 victory.
K-State only amassed 371 total yards, turned it over once, and didn't even win the time of possession battle. Still, the Wildcats were clearly the better team as KU's self-inflicted mistakes dug a deep hole early on.
There were several key moments and plays that swung the momentum in K-State's favor.
Special Teams Mistakes Continue
In past editions of the Sunflower Showdown, special teams have often been the deciding factor.
We can look back at Jameel Croft stepping out at the 1-yard line on a kickoff that led to a safety last year, or the blocked extra point returned for two in 2023 that flipped the score by three points.
Once again, another play was added to that list on Saturday when punter Finn Lappin couldn't handle a snap, and K-State ran it back 20 yards to go ahead 14-7.
KU did force a fumble on the opening kickoff, but that was the only special teams highlight of the showdown. After Lappin's botched snap was returned for a touchdown, Jayhawk fans knew deep down this was going to feel just like previous years.
The Passing Game Was Nonexistent
Jalon Daniels needed to have a perfect game for KU to pull off a win, yet that was far from the case. He started 3-for-9 passing and ended 17-for-35 for 129 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, along with two lost fumbles.
The offensive struggles weren't all on him, but he missed several throws he normally makes. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. was overthrown on what should have been multiple big plays after constantly beating the K-State defensive backs on his routes.
Whether it was the rain or just an off day, Daniels had his worst performance of the season, and it wasn't just because of offensive line issues. The redshirt senior simply missed every big throw the team needed.
KU’s Secondary Struggles Badly
K-State quarterback Avery Johnson isn't known for being a prolific passer, yet he averaged over 20 yards per completion on just 11 attempts, with nearly two-thirds of those yards going to Jayce Brown.
Cornerbacks Austin Alexander and DJ Graham II were beaten repeatedly throughout the contest, and the secondary as a whole failed to do its job.
The defensive line wasn't dominant either, giving up 140 rushing yards at 3.9 yards per carry, but the bigger issue was clearly on the back end. While KU's young and inexperienced secondary had shown some signs of growth in recent weeks, those positives completely unraveled on Saturday.