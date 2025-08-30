Why Bangally Kamara's Injury Could Be Detrimental to Kansas Football
Kansas Jayhawks fans left David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium happy after KU rolled past Wagner 46-7 on Friday in a comfortable tune-up win. The Jayhawks dominated both sides of the ball, and no players appeared to leave the game injured.
But during his postgame presser, Lance Leipold revealed the troubling news that the Jayhawks may have lost one of their biggest defensive additions from the transfer portal before the season truly got underway.
South Carolina transfer Bangally Kamara reportedly suffered a non-contact knee injury in Thursday’s practice and could miss significant time, possibly the entire season. The former Pittsburgh and South Carolina linebacker was arguably KU’s most highly touted defensive pickup from the transfer portal this offseason.
Bangally Kamara's Injury Could Alter Kansas' Season
At Pitt, Kamara recorded 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks across four seasons, making him a disruptive force up the middle.
He immediately made an impact in the season opener vs. Fresno State by forcing a strip sack. He was expected to anchor the middle of the defense while providing occasional pass-rush pressure.
Through two games, the Jayhawks have surrendered just 14 total points. However, losing Kamara leaves a hole in the linebacking corps that could significantly alter the trajectory of the 2025 season.
Who Will Step Up in His Place?
If Kamara is indeed sidelined for the coming weeks — or potentially even longer — the team will need several players to step up in his absence.
His direct backup on the depth chart at weakside linebacker is redshirt freshman Jon Jon Kamara, a versatile athlete with strong coverage skills. He started in the other Kamara’s place against Wagner but was ejected in the first half for targeting.
Another key name is West Virginia transfer Trey Lathan, who has impressed early. Across the first pair of contests, Lathan has tallied 12 tackles (six solo) and a team-high three tackles for loss.
The biggest concern for KU is depth. Bowling Green State transfer Joseph Sipp Jr. and veteran linebacker Jayson Gilliom were both projected to make an impact, yet are already dealing with injuries.
Neither has taken the field this season, and there is no apparent timeline for their return. Getting them back to full health will be critical for the Jayhawks to maintain stability on the defensive end without Kamara.
Leipold may also turn to younger contributors like redshirt sophomore Logan Brantley, who has flashed potential with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Ezra Vedral saw his first collegiate action two weeks ago and could be packed into a bigger role sooner than expected.
Although the Jayhawks’ defense has been impressive so far, this group's linebacking corps will be tested in ways it wasn’t built for without Kamara.