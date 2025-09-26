Three-Star Wide Receiver Down to 12 Schools: How Does this Affect Kansas?
On Monday, Jeremiah Douglas announced his final 12 schools. Among the talented list, the Kansas Jayhawks were included.
Douglas, a standout wide receiver in the class of 2027, is considering the following schools: Baylor, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas, Houston, Oklahoma, USC, SMU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Kansas.
Douglas is from Crandall, TX, and attends Crandall High School. According to 247 Sports, he is a 3-star athlete and a top wide receiver in Texas. He stands at 6-feet, 180 pounds, and is quick on his feet. He is a very athletic athlete and uses his agility and speed to his advantage.
He showcases his speed on the track as well. This past season, Douglas recorded blazing 100-meter times of 11.09 and 11.30.
In his most recent game, Douglas had 7 catches that translated to 114 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-33 win over Poteet High School. With that win, his team is currently 4-0 and 1-0 in district play.
Douglas is a recruit Lance Leipold and company could realistically land, but they are fighting against a variety of tough programs, including some conference opponents. The Texas native recently made a trip to Texas Tech.
Douglas said it was a very loud environment, and there’s just something different about Texas Tech. Douglas has also formed a good relationship with the Texas A&M coaching staff. There’s a lot of potential that Douglas stays in his home state.
However, Douglas has yet to set foot in Lawrence. A visit can change everything, as the staff can continue to build a relationship, and Douglas can experience the atmosphere of The Booth. The Jayhawks need to act efficiently. Even though Douglas is only a junior, he announced on X that a decision is coming soon.
There is potential for a lot of opportunities for Douglas if he were to take his talents to Lawrence. The coaching staff needs to continue to monitor his play, as he still has a lot of time to develop and improve his game.
It will be interesting to see how “soon” Douglas will commit. He has not taken a ton of visits yet, so it would be my guess that official visit dates start to be made by Douglas.
Until then, Jayhawk fans just need to stay patient and should not cross Douglas off their list yet. The best thing they can do is make his visit unforgettable if he makes his way to Lawrence.