Three-Star Wide Receiver Down to 12 Schools: How Does this Affect Kansas?

Crandall (TX) 2027 wide receiver Jeremiah “JD” Douglas (@M1AH_D) visited #TexasTech over the weekend and left town with an offer from the Red Raiders.



“It was really loud at the game and there was just something different about Tech.”



➡️ https://t.co/BjjnqocH83 pic.twitter.com/GmKLqWrdSs