Kansas Basketball Recruiting List of September Visitors
Although we are just a few months away from the 2025-26 college basketball season, the recruitment trail never ends for Bill Self and Co. It will be a hectic month for the Jayhawks, as they host multiple high-profile prospects in the class of 2026 for official visits, which begin this weekend.
This upcoming weekend, September 12-14, the Jayhawks will host four-star big man Josh Irving.
Irving is a 6-10, 200-pound center from Pasadena, CA. Irving plays for Pasadena High School and just recently wrapped up his season with Team CSPA, which is a part of the Puma Pro 16 Circuit. Irving is a very lengthy big man, allowing him to be effective down low on both sides of the ball.
The following week, a very familiar name will make its way to Lawrence. On September 19, Kansas will host Maximo Adams, the younger brother of former KU hoops pledge Marcus Adams.
Adams is a four-star small forward from Chatsworth, CA. He attends Sierra Canyon High School and played for Vegas Elite throughout his AAU tenure. He is one of the biggest stock risers in the 2026 class.
Soon after, starting September 26, the Jayhawks have a major weekend. Throughout the weekend, Kansas will host Davion Adkins, Tajh Ariza, and Ethan Taylor. Davion Adkins just recently made changes to his official visit schedule and kept the Jayhawks in the mix.
He is a four-star big man from Glenn Heights, TX. He is another athletic center that helps stretch the floor and make plays all over the court.
Tajh Ariza is a special recruit for the Jayhawks. After assistant coach Chase Buford left for an NBA opportunity, Tony Bland was hired as the new assistant.
Just hours after that was announced, Ariza scheduled an official visit to Lawrence. It may appear to be a coincidence, but Bland was Ariza’s high school head coach at one point in time. Ariza is one of the top prospects in the class and is a must-get for the Jayhawks.
Ethan Taylor will also be in attendance, and this is not the first time for him. Taylor has taken a series of unofficial visits, including a surprise one a few weeks ago.
The only difference with his upcoming visit is that it is expected to be an official one. Taylor is a five-star, 7-foot big man from the Kansas City area. It would be great to see the Jayhawks keep Taylor in the state of Kansas.