Kansas Basketball In Contact NCAA's Top Three-Point Shooter in Transfer Portal
After losing its top four three-point shooters to either graduation or the transfer portal, Kansas and head coach Bill Self have turned to the portal seeking to fill that void. It seems they’ve found a potential option in Abdi Bashir Jr., a 6-foot-7 three-point bomber from Monmouth in the transfer portal.
During his sophomore campaign at Monmouth, Bashir Jr. knocked down an NCAA-leading 127 threes (3.8 per game), at an efficient rate of 38.3 percent.
A 20.1 point per game scorer (15th in the country), Bashir Jr. was an electric scorer for Monmouth, but still was a willing facilitator, dishing out 2.2 assists per game.
A microwave scorer, Bashir Jr. can get hot in a hurry. The sophomore guard had five 30-point games this season, including a 38-point outing against Rutgers – a game in which Bashir Jr. knocked down a mind-boggling ten triples.
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Bashir Jr. had a zoom call scheduled with Kansas on Monday. As Self and his staff look to win over Bashir Jr., they’ll have to outbid worthy competitors including Kentucky, Alabama, and the program that sent them home from the NCAA Tournament: Arkansas.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Bashir Jr. would potentially walk into Lawrence as a piece that isn’t just part of the Jayhawks one year plan.
He could join a strong 2025 recruiting class that is yet to land a transfer commitment, but is headlined by the second-ranked player (according to 247 Sports) in high school in Darryn Peterson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard.