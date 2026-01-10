Bill Self’s Tenure at Kansas May Be Nearing Its Final Chapter

It has become increasingly evident in recent years that Kansas basketball is no longer the unstoppable force it once was prior to its national championship run in 2022. The Jayhawks have now finished with double-digit losses in consecutive seasons, an era that was defined by the consistent core of Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, and KJ Adams.



But Saturday afternoon's performance against West Virginia marked one of the most unacceptable losses in recent program history. KU fell 86-75 to a mediocre Mountaineer squad, dropping 1-2 in Big 12 play days after an unfathomably lucky comeback win over TCU.

Now sitting at 11-5 overall with little optimism surrounding a deep postseason run, it is fair to begin asking difficult questions about Bill Self's future in Lawrence.

Could Bill Self's Time at Kansas Come to a Close?

Self is currently enduring the worst stretch of his tenure at the helm. The program appears headed toward a third straight season with double-digit losses, and history is being made for all the wrong reasons.



Kansas is now 6-15 in conference road games since the 2023-24 season, a trend that simply cannot continue if it plans to be competitive in the Big 12 anytime soon. The Jayhawks have also lost four home games at the great Allen Fieldhouse dating back to last season, a startling figure considering eight home games still remain on the schedule.

At 63 years old, Self is not old by coaching standards, but retirement conversations have followed him for years due to his health history. He has been hospitalized twice in the past three years to undergo heart procedures involving stents.



While Self has said he is healthier now and has made lifestyle changes like cutting red meat from his diet, he has never avoided discussions about retirement. Self has previously acknowledged that he is on the "back nine" of his coaching career, suggesting that the end may come sooner rather than later.

Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells from the sideline during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The decision to elevate assistant coach Jeremy Case to associate head coach this offseason, the first to hold that title under Self, and the addition of former NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn to the staff signal that he may already be looking for his successor.



The idea of the Jayhawks parting ways with their all-time winningest coach and arguably the greatest in program history seems absurd on the surface. Self's legacy in Lawrence is secure regardless of how his tenure concludes, and it goes without saying that he will be allowed to step away on his own terms.

At the same time, Self does not come off as a coach willing to overstay his welcome if it means hurting the program. His struggles in the transfer portal have been evident, with misses such as AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, and Nicolas Timberlake haunting the program.



Furthermore, his offensive scheme appears to be antiquated and no longer suitable for the modern game of college basketball. There is no reason the Jayhawks should be ranked outside the top 50 nationally in offense with a generational prospect leading the unit.

Adapting to the NIL era has not been easy for him, and he has consistently failed to assemble cohesive rosters. The same can be said for coaches like Jay Wright, Bruce Pearl, Tony Bennett, and others who could not keep up with the new age of the transfer portal and roster turnover.



There is virtually no scenario in which Kansas "fires" Coach Self. If his time ends, it would come via retirement or a mutual agreement. Still, if the Jayhawks continue to play at a level far below program standards, it is not unreasonable to wonder whether this season could mark the final chapter of Self's tenure in Lawrence.